These Popular Jeggings Are Up to 52% Off on Amazon — Today Only

Leggings or jeans? That’s usually the question we’re faced with when it’s time to decide what to wear. Both options can be equally comfortable, but what if we want the best of both worlds?

That’s why jeggings were invented! They’re the ideal hybrid of two of our top bottoms. If you’re like Us, get pumped — because we just found what may be the best pair yet during Amazon’s Black Friday sale! The deals have already started rolling out, and these NYDJ skinny jeggings are on sale for up to 52% off for 24 hours only!

Get the NYDJ Women's Ami Skinny Legging Jeans (originally $109) on sale for just $53, available at Amazon!



These jeggings have an ample amount of stretch, but they’re made like a traditional pair of jeans. They feature a classic five-pocket design, plus a zip and button fly closure. They also have functional loops, so feel free to accessorize and throw your favorite belt on! We adore these details because they make them passable as actual denim — when in reality, they will feel like you’re rocking your trustiest leggings.

Of the 22 options, we find the black pair to be the most versatile. You can wear them to work or even for a nice dinner when teamed with the right blouse and heels! Of course, if you’re feeling adventurous, these jeggings are also available in plenty of bold hues — and even some popping prints!

NYDJ Women’s Ami Skinny Legging Jeans

Shoppers can’t stop raving about how fantastic these jeggings are. Above all, they are thrilled with their comfy and flattering fit. One reviewer struggled for years trying to find a suitable pair of jeans, and the second they slipped these on, they became an instant fan of the NYDJ brand! Multiple shoppers note that they sized down since they’re so stretchy — which means they’re likely a cozy dream to wear. Ordering now!

