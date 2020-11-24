Today Only! Save Up to 60% on Top-Rated Sperry Boots at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

If you’ve been waiting around for Black Friday to shop some fantastic deals, we respect your patience — but we’re about to encourage you to start shopping now. We get wanting to save it all for one day, but the thing is, if you wait, you’re actually going to miss out on some great deals!

Pre-Black Friday sales are giving the actual day of the shopping holiday a run for its money. These markdowns on Sperry Top-Sider boots on Amazon? A pretty big deal. A fleeting one too — this sale is only valid on Tuesday. By Friday, it will be gone!

Grab a new pair of Sperry Top-Sider boots for up to 60% off at Amazon with free shipping! Sale begins and ends November 24, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

There are two main choices here: the women’s Saltwater Rain Boot or the men’s Avenue Duck Boot. They both, however, come in a bunch of different colors and designs, so you have plenty of options. Let’s talk about the Saltwater. It’s a number one bestseller that’s been collecting rave reviews like mad!

The lace-up Saltwater boot is waterproof — even the eyelets are rust-proof — and are meant to provide “adaptable, all-weather comfort.” The textured rubber outsole was designed to provide great traction on both wet and dry surfaces, while the toasty micro-fleece lining on the inside will keep your toes warm and happy. Looks-wise, you’ll love the mixed-media approach, with a rubber upper that makes a switch at the shaft to quilted, plaid wool, soft and sparkly or textured leather — the list goes on. We’re also obsessed with the super short heel, adding both stability and style points!

If you’re looking for a slightly different twist with a men’s pair, the Avenue Duck Boot is for you. This is also a lace-up boot with a mixed-media upper, plus soft cushioning at the heel. It’s waterproof, it has that textured outsole and keeps those linings warm, and it adds in a memory foam footbed for extreme comfort!

Again, if you want to take advantage of this deal, you have to act today! There are only hours left, so let’s do it!

