You Won’t Have to Adjust This Face Covering Thanks to Its Secure Fit

These days, brands are getting seriously creative when it comes to making face masks! One of the most effective ways to keep yourself and others safe while in public is to shield your nose and mouth with some form of face covering. Tying a bandana around the area is an easy solution, but it comes with quite a few issues.

The point of wearing a mask is to prevent the spread of germs and inhalation of airborne particles to the best of your ability. But if your mask needs adjusting, constantly putting your hands on your face to fix it doesn’t improve matters. Luckily, this bandana-style covering has ear loops to make sure that it stays secure and doesn’t fall off your nose!

Get the LOLONG Face Bandana with Ear Loops for just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

These face coverings wrap all the way around your neck and have a long pointed hem on the front to resemble a traditional bandana. The ear loops are fashioned from a stretchy elastic that fastens the cloth over your nose. The material can adjust to everyone’s face size thanks to the flexible fabric, and the fit is super comfortable.

Amazon reviewers say that the mask has a “silky” and “lightweight” feel that’s easy to wear, especially if you plan on being outside for long periods of time. One shopper said that they did experience their glasses fogging up while wearing this mask — but it was far less intense than any other type of covering they had worn in the past! To combat this common problem, clean your eyewear with soap and water.

Our favorite element about these masks is that they really let Us show off our personal style. They come in so many different graphic prints! There is a basic black option, but you can go for a more colorful pick! We’re big fans of the galaxy print, the tie-dye print and the different bandana-prints. These coverings are far from basic. In fact, you can even create entire outfits centered around these masks. They help you stay protected while still staying stylish at the same time — and we support that.

