We Found Face Masks on Amazon to Make Your Eye Color Pop

When we want to make our eyes pop, we tend to use certain eyeshadow shades that bring out their natural color even more. These days, vanity is far from our greatest concern, especially when stepping out in public and practicing appropriate social distancing. But even though we’re wearing protective face coverings right now, it can’t hurt to add some fashionable flair to our everyday attire.

Though you may not be experimenting with new makeup techniques at the moment, you can still make your eyes stand out depending on which face mask you select. In fact, we found options that follow the tried-and-true makeup artist rules of which shades let your natural eye color seriously shine. They are all available on Amazon right now, so get to shopping!

For Blue Eyes

If you have blue eyes, you can easily brighten them with contrasting neutral tones like beige or taupe. That may fly in the makeup world, but a brown face mask may not be your top choice! Softer peach shades are a great option to use for many skin tones, and this mask will effectively highlight those ocean eyes. The adorable dog print is just an added bonus!

Get the Papillons Floral Peach Reusable Face Mask for just $12, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 28, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

For Green and Hazel Eyes

One of the best hues to bring out green and hazel eyes is a deep, rich purple. The dark tones of this purple mask help highlight the brightness in your eye color so they dazzle even more than they already do. Extra points for the breathability and stretch factors this gaiter provides!

Get the YOSUNPING Summer Breathable Face Mask for just $15, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 24, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

For Grey Eyes

If you have grey or particularly light eyes, the easiest way to properly complement this cool tone is with a bright purple hue! You can also opt to use other light brown shades, but we think that this purple face mask is the winning choice.

Get the REDESS Multifunctional Neck Headwear Face Mask for just $13, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 21, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

For Brown Eyes

For those who have brown eyes, consider yourself lucky, because nearly every color of the rainbow can help make them pop! Our personal suggestion is to go for rich red shades to bring out the warm tones in your eye color. This adorable red floral print face mask (that doubles as a cute scarf) will do just that!

Get the Spikerking Face Mask Scarf Headwrap for just $10, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

