These Tie-On Face Masks Will Give You the Perfect Fit Every Time

We’re used to wearing our face masks by now — for the most part, at least! It’s true — we’ve encountered every type of covering out there, and we certainly have our preferences. It’s all about finding the optimal level of comfort. Some of the best masks around have elastic ear-loops, but unfortunately, that elastic may stretch and lead to a faulty fit after just a few wears.

Luckily, these tie-back masks don’t have this issue — and we found a massive pack on Amazon that will ship to you ASAP!

These white 100% cotton masks have two ties designed to wrap around the back of your head, and knot neatly into a comfortable bow. These masks are not intended for medical use, but are meant to be worn while going out in public to reduce the transmission of germs and inhalation of airborne particles. Of course, cotton is a super breathable material, and the white color is ideal for the summer sun!

Another major plus? This 48-pack is seriously affordable! You can get all of these masks for just $40, with each mask costing slightly under $1. This is an incredible value, especially considering the unfortunate price gouging that’s been happening around essential items over the last few months.

Shoppers say that they are very impressed with the quality of these masks compared to other recent purchases. These masks “allow you to properly adjust the fit to your face and head,” according to one reviewer, so they will suit every member of your family! They can adjust securely to both children and adults, and cover the nose and mouth as the CDC recommends. These masks are machine-washable so that you can reuse them as frequently as you need to! A brand like Gildan is one we know and trust — which makes Us feel even better about this buy.

