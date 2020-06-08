This Triple-Compartment Tory Burch Tote Is Over $100 Off in Multiple Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we had to name just three things every fashion lover needs, we would say a knockout pair of jeans, a versatile pair of heels and a carry-all leather tote. Of course, we would be practically bursting at the seams with other ideas — but there is no way the tote wouldn’t make the list!

Canvas totes can be cute, but they have no structure to them, so organization is impossible — and they tend to fall apart pretty quickly. They are also ultra-casual, which is fine at times, but certainly not for all occasions and scenarios. A quality leather tote simply cannot be replaced — especially not when it’s from Tory Burch!

This top-rated tote is currently over 30% off in two colors, Bluewood and Pine Tree, meaning each is over $100 off. Those savings are probably already enough to convince you to check this beauty out, but there are also over 250 reviewers itching at the chance to rave about it. They say they “could not have asked for a better tote than this” and that it’s “the most beautiful bag [they have] ever seen!

This Perry bag is known as “the quintessential multi-tasking tote,” and shoppers agree that it’s a true “triple threat.” It’s “very professional looking” but gives a nice “pop of color” to any look, making it an essential for work, play and travel. They say it really “does it all,” and that if you’re looking for a “truly amazing classic tote,” on sale, no less, you’ve found it!

This bag is made of an Italian pebbled leather; its shell structured but not stiff. The leather is soft and is currently available in 12 compliment-worthy colors. Off one of the two top handles, you’ll find a contrasting tassel hanging with a golden logo charm peeking out. This tassel is removable, so don’t worry if the color clashes with one of your outfits!

On the inside you’ll find two large compartments separated by a third zip compartment in the middle, which is perfectly sized to hold your 13-inch laptop. Of course, you can always choose to store other belongings in there, such as a change of socks for after the gym, your makeup bag or your wallet. Or all three!

This tote will quickly become an everyday go-to for you, and you’ll probably be left wondering how you ever put up with your “favorite” bags of the past. That’s a good thing! The more you love a new product, the better of a shopper you’ve become, so let’s do this!

