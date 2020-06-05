Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not often that a deal so good comes around that all of our fashion worries are suddenly washed away. It’s almost therapeutic in a way. Some people prefer essential oils and meditation, but for Us, there’s nothing like some major designer savings to leave us feeling at peace.

That’s after the order is placed, of course. First comes the extreme excitement. Once we’re done bouncing off the walls though, we can relax knowing we just scored big and have some seriously gorgeous pieces heading our way. This time around, we’re talking sandals. Not just any sandals though. We’re talking one of the most famous styles in the world: the Tory Burch Miller. This Nautical Blue version is 30% off right now!

Get the Miller Sandal, Patent Leather in Nautical Blue (originally $198) for just $139 with free shipping at Tory Burch!

This version of the Miller might just be our favorite, though they’re all pretty much flawless in our eyes. The textured patent leather is so pretty, and this blue shade is so vivid and bold. Reviewers say it’s a “beautiful color” that will “add just the right amount of pop to any outfit.” It reminds Us of a vacation to Greece!

Shoppers say this sandal will “definitely make a statement,” and they love that they found this shade on sale “right in time for summer.” It has “everything you would want in a sandal,” including “no break-in required.” We can see why this Miller has earned a 4.9 out of 5 rating with pages and pages of glowing reviews we had the pleasure of reading through!

The Miller isn’t any other basic sandal. There’s more to it than just a designer name. It doesn’t slip even an inch when it comes to quality — that goes for the no-slip rubber outsole too. This sandal has a leather-wrapped toe post and a laser-cut signature double-T logo holding your foot in place and keeping things chic, while the cushioned insole’s breathable foam will make you feel like you’re walking on clouds! Really though, clouds wish they could be this stylish.

This Nautical Blue shade is just stunning for all of your summer looks, and for just about $60 off, you really can’t lose here. Want to stock up on more colors? Don’t forget to check out the other versions: Bright Samba, Arugula and Limone. Having them all would definitely be true heaven, and the first step to getting there is definitely shopping this sale!

