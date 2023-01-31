97% of Users Say This Cream Helped Their Eye Area Look Tighter and Firmer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want to see your eye area look instantly lifted and more youthful, you have a few options. Getting a pricey and professional Botox treatment is one route to take, but not everyone has the extra cash lying around to pay for it. You can also find plenty of creams that will channel the same results, but the results are often temporary.

The key with deep anti-aging wrinkle repair at home is having the patience to allow the product you’re using to come to full fruition. This eye cream from Obagi is one of those illustrious products that may take time to see results — but with its 97% success rate in clinical trials, we’re confident the wait will be worth it!

Get the Obagi ELASTIderm Eye Cream for $118 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

This cream aims to improve the elasticity of this sensitive area of the face, which decreases more rapidly than other areas because the skin is especially thin. Wrinkles can form faster around the eyes, along with a crepey skin texture we want to either counteract or avoid altogether. This formula contains a unique bi-mineral complex, which was developed and tested by ophthalmologists. Yes, it’s backed by serious science, which is why we can justify the higher price tag. When you consider how much work went into making this single elixir, it’s truly remarkable!

For the best possible results, use this eye cream in the morning and at night in addition to your regular routine. After eight weeks of incorporating this treatment at this regular rate, 97% of the participants said their eyes looked more youthful and that previous signs of aging were either barely visible — or totally gone! We know everyone’s skin may be different, but with this impressive success rate, we’re confident this eye cream will be able to give Us the tightening and lifting effects we crave. With the promise of potentially lasting longer than competitive products, we’re sold!

