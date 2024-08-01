Your account
Feel Confident and Flirty in 17 Off-the-Shoulder Shirts and Jumpsuits — Under $30

Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Tube tops and strapless dresses have been a hit all summer. Celebs like Ashley Graham have rocked the strapless look, cementing the silhouette as a go-to pick for summer. Since shoulder-baring ensembles are gaining momentum this summer, it’s only right that we get our hands on off-the-shoulder shirts and jumpsuits.

We found some comfy and chic off-the-shoulder shirts and jumpsuits on Walmart that will make you turn heads all summer long. Best of all? These flattering styles cost less than $30! Read ahead to check out these versatile and fun off-the-shoulder shirts and jumpsuits!

Off-the-Shoulder Casual Shirts

Off the Shoulder Casual Shirt
Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: We love this long-sleeve shirt because it’s such a casual flex. The flowy sleeves and roomy silhouette are perfect for breezy summer nights!

See it!

Off-the-Shoulder Dressy Shirts

Off-the-Shoulder Top
Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: Bring your shoulder-baring style into the office with this colorful puff-sleeve blouse!

See it!

Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuits

Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit
Walmart

Our Absolute FavoriteIf you ask Us, florals are in style year-round. This chic jumpsuit features a back keyhole and two deep side pockets!

See it!
