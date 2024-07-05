Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nicola Coughlan is one of a kind playing Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s Bridgerton. If you’re still rewatching the last four episodes of the historical romance TV series, we know you can’t help but love her as much as we do.

Everyone deserves a love story, and that includes your hair, too.

The Irish actress recently shared her beauty secrets with Vogue, and she revealed the hair oil she uses to protect her blonde locks. What’s her pick? The Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil. The Derry Girls actress told the outlet that she swears by the hair oil. “I’m a Olaplex girly, through and through,” Coughlan tells Vogue. “Just put like a little bit of the oil in it. Not a lot, ’cause it’s fine.” She applied the oil with her fingers, concentrating on the ends of her hair to strengthen and moisturize her tresses.

Get the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil for $30 at Nordstrom!

You’ve likely heard of Olaplex, as the celebrity-loved brand has been used by celebs like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston. The Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil has a bond-building technology formula and a blend of sunflower, grape seed, pomegranate, green tea and moringa oils to repair, prevent breakage, control frizz and add shine to your hair for up to 72 hours. Plus, this lightweight oil works for all hair types, adds softness and protects hair from the scorching summer heat.

There are a ton of five-star reviews for this hair oil. One five-star reviewer with thick hair shared, “A few drops of this brings it back to life and makes it softer and bouncy.” Another reviewer also shared that this hair oil helped her daughter “[go] without experiencing split ends between her 6 week trims,” noting that “this small bottle will easily last over a year.” They continued: “This Olaplex bonding oil looks like liquid gold. Just tap on your hand and a few drops is all you need as it is very concentrated.” A final five-star reviewer said it’s “tiny, but powerful.”

Stock up on this hair oil while supplies last.

Get the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil for $30 at Nordstrom!

