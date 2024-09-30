Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If your current moisturizer isn’t getting the job done, it’s time to replace it with something more effective. Your face lotion should keep your skin soothed and hydrated all day long, regardless of the season. One formula that shoppers can’t get enough of is from Olay, a tried and true brand that has been around since the 1950s. Right now, it’s on sale for $30 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, which begin on October 8 and continue until October 9.

The Olay Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide 24 Gel Face Moisturizer is as hydrating as it sounds thanks to its impressive formula. It’s filled with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and peptides that moisturize, smooth, and plump the skin. The lightweight cream has a fragrance-free face and doesn’t leave a sticky, tacky feel on your face. Better yet, it’s also free of parabens, mineral oils, phthalates and dyes. Aside from the impressive list of ingredients, shoppers also note that Olay’s moisturizer is the key to keeping their skin supple, plump and radiant.

Get the Olay Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide 24 Gel Face Moisturizer for $30 (originally $35) on Amazon!

Shoppers can’t stop raving about the top-rated product. “This is an excellent nighttime moisturizer,” a five-star reviewer said. “I got it after it was recommended by a dermatologist as a good “drug store” option. A little goes a long way. It applies smoothly. It is definitely a nighttime lotion as it is a heavy moisturizer. After putting it on before bed, my skin feels soft and supple in the morning.”

“I started using this because my face felt dry, and it has helped so much!” another shared. “Especially during the dry winter. This is something I put on twice a day, and helps my skin feel hydrated and plump. I recommend using this if you’re looking for something to nourish your skin that isn’t greasy at all.”

“I am 53 years old, and a lifelong sun worshipper,” a final shopper explained. “Fine lines and crepe skin were showing up more and more. I started using this, and within two days, my skin started to improve. It is a light gel, and only need a tiny bit of this to cover your whole face. It keeps my skin hydrated for 24 hours, which is just amazing to me. Now, after two months fine lines have disappeared, and crepe skin is history. My skin looks like it did 10 years ago or more.”

The beloved moisturizer is on sale ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year. So hurry and stock up while you can!

