Get the Same White Bikini Olivia Culpo Wore for 60% Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Many tend to think of celebrity style as something unattainable. After all, major stars wear tons of designer pieces that we don’t necessarily have the extra budget to splurge on. Luckily, every now and then we spot a top starlet in an affordable outfit! In this case, it’s Olivia Culpo, who served Us a wallet-friendly swim look that immediately caught our attention.

She was recently snaped relaxing on the beach in Malibu in a simple white bikini from Boohoo, which is one of our favorite places to shop for all of the best trends season after season. This set was already affordable, but you can score it for 60% off right now — that’s less than $15 for both the top and bottoms! Keep reading to shop the set at this deep discount, and prepare to and rock the exact same look as the former Miss Universe!

This Tie-Strap Triangle Bikini Top

A lot of triangle tops have a halter style, but this one is different. We love that the shoulder straps tie into adorable bows right at the top, and you can make them as loose or tight as you need to fit your bust! The material also has a cool crinkled texture that shoppers love, and you can mix and match this top with other bottoms that you already own.

Get the Crinkle Tie Strap Mix And Match Bikini Top (originally $16) on sale for just $6, available from Boohoo!

These High-Cut Bikini Bottoms

If you’re interested in Culpo’s matchy-matchy moment on the shore, the coordinating high-cut bottoms are essential. This style can make your legs look miles long and is super flattering to boot! These bottoms are pretty cheeky in the back, so if you don’t love that look, consider yourself warned. But here’s the good news: Boohoo has a slew of stylish cuts available that will satisfy your swimsuit needs! An all-white bikini is a summertime staple, and it’s a great way to bring out your tan just like Culpo did. See you at the beach!

Get the Crinkle High Leg Mix and Match Bikini Brief (originally $16) on sale for just $6, available from Boohoo!

