Get Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Exact 3-Piece Swim Look for 60% Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Summer is approaching, and it’s time to upgrade our swimwear! We’ve seen many top style stars and fashion influencers rocking a specific swim trend that we’re completely obsessed with — matching swim sets! We’re not just talking about two-piece bikinis here — these sets go a step further. In fact, many of Instagram’s hottest swim looks include a matching sarong or head scarf to complete the luxe look!

Need an example? Amelia Gray Hamlin just snapped a picture for her fans and followers, proving that you don’t need to drop serious coins to look expensive. Hamlin scored her set from Boohoo, which is one of our favorite online shops for affordable, trendy styles. This matching set was already inexpensive, but you can get it right now for 60% off its original price. Check out each piece from the trio below, and prepare to post up poolside all summer long!

This Supportive Underwire Top

This top is structured to be supportive and show off your curves at the same time! We love its fairly simple design and the thin straps, which are absolutely ideal for sunbathing. No awkward tan lines here! We’re also living for the interesting golden pattern, which looks like a hybrid between tie-dye and cow print — both of which are trending right now! If you choose to get all three of these pieces and wear them together, it’s surely going to create an unforgettable look.

Get the Desert Print Underwire Bikini Top (originally $16) on sale for just $6, available from Boohoo!

These Cheeky Bottoms

Sun’s out, buns out! These bottoms have a cheeky fit in the back that looks absolutely adorable. If you’re a fan of showing off your figure, these bottoms were made for you. Their thin side straps also make them great for tanning, along with the matching bikini top that you can team them with!

Get the Desert Print Tanga Bikini Brief (originally $20) on sale for just $8, available from Boohoo!

This Adorable Sarong

To finish off the outfit, you can tie the matching sarong around your waist for a stunning Instagram just like Hamlin did! You might also be inclined to get creative and fashion this piece into a stylish head scarf if you want to change up the vibe.

Get the Desert Print Mini Beach Sarong (originally $16) on sale for just $6, available from Boohoo!

Want more? Check out all of the latest swimwear and shop all of the trendiest fashion available from Boohoo!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!