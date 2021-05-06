17 Best Swimsuits for Minimal Tan Lines — All Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The start of summer is on the horizon, and our first official order of business is getting a great base tan to appear perfectly sun-kissed in all of our Instagram photos! We can’t wear just any type of swimsuit to tan. The last thing we want are awkward-looking tan lines that will be impossible to even out later on in the season.

Luckily, we found a slew of swimsuits that will result in minimal tan lines. If you plan to do some serious sunbathing this summer, we’ve got you covered. Read on for our top picks!

17 Chic Swimsuits for Minimal Tan Lines

1. If you truly don’t want to have any tan lines, a bikini is the way to go! If you’re bold enough, this Brazilian-style two-piece set from XUNYU is ideal for sunbathing.

2. We love this CUPSHE bikini because it’s incredibly flattering for a two-piece suit, and you can comfortably take the straps down while tanning. Plus, it’s reversible — so you get two swimsuits for the price of one!

3. The cheeky bottoms and underwire-style bikini top in this SweatyRocks set are designed for anyone who craves sun-kissed skin!

4. Bandeau bikini tops aren’t always the best for tanning, but the one included with this ZAFUL set is absolutely fantastic!

5. A simple triangle bikini set is always a go-to for tanning, and shoppers are obsessed with the color selection of this option from Suvimuga!

6. Shoppers say they love the scoop-neck design of the bikini top in this ZAFUL set!

7. This CUPSHE bikini set comes with a more supportive triangle top that’s made for larger chest sizes!

8. The curved underwire design of the top in this Verdusa bikini set is designed to make your tan look next-level.

9. The bandeau top in this ZAFUL bikini ties in the front, which can give you a nice, line-free tan on your chest!

10. This simple ZAFUL string bikini set comes in incredible graphic prints!

11. Shoppers say the classic triangle bikini look of this Tempt Me set is a “great staple”!

12. The top of this SweatyRocks bikini has a tie-front knot that’s excellent for tanning, and the cheeky bottoms complement it perfectly!

13. This string bikini set from CharmLeaks is available in beautiful hues that shoppers can’t stop gushing about!

14. We love the unique design of this set from CUPSHE, but it’s still minimalist enough for getting a solid tan!

15. It doesn’t get more straightforward than this bandeau bikini set from ZAFUL, which is a dream for tanning!

16. Even though the top from this CUPSHE bikini has a criss-cross style, the low-cut design works for sunbathing purposes!

17. We’re totally infatuated with the slow-stopping metallic colors that this SOLY HUX string bikini comes in!

