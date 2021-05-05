This Fabulous Kimono Is So Much More Than a Bikini Cover-Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a fashion fact that you can make a swimsuit look infinitely chicer by throwing on an adorable cover-up! Of course, they’re also useful garments to have on hand if you’re at the beach and want to post up at a boardwalk bar — sometimes, wearing nothing but a bikini just isn’t the move!

We tend to gravitate toward long, exaggerated cover-ups that make Us feel glamorous. If you’re into the same aesthetic, you’re bound to be obsessed with this incredible kimono from SweatyRocks! Even though it’s primarily billed as a swimsuit cover-up, you can do a lot more than just wear it to the beach.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Flowy Kimono Cardigan Open Front Maxi Dress for prices starting at just $12, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These kimonos are lightweight and come in a slew of seriously stunning patterns and prints. We’re talking classic leopard, snakeskin and an endless array of florals. They’re ultra-long and may nearly touch the floor depending on your height, which adds an air of drama! This cover-up can take a simple bikini and instantly make it look that much more fabulous.

As we mentioned, each piece is far more versatile than meets the eye. These kimonos are an excellent way to add a little something to any type of outfit — be in a standard bodycon dress or a crop top and some denim shorts. You could even try wrapping the kimono around your body and cinching it with a belt. Et voilà — a dress is born! There’s plenty of material to work with, and if you like to get creative in the fashion department, this is practically a guaranteed hit.

Shoppers not only love the look of this kimono, but are also thrilled with how well it caters to a wide range of body types! The sizing goes up to XX-Large, which reviewers claim offers a roomy, substantial fit. With the summer season on deck, a kimono deserves the top spot on your shopping list. The styling possibilities are endless!

