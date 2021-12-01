This Might Be the Easiest and Most Effective Anti-Aging Product You Need

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The anti-aging market is saturated with products that make bold claims about their effects, but rarely deliver. Often times, we’ll buy into trying these products simply because they have a fancy look or packaging! But when you strip away all of those extra bells and whistles, what you’re left with is the most important component — which is the formula of the product itself. Though most products fall short in this department, developing a best-in-class formula is exactly where OneSkin thrives!

This skincare company was founded by the tip-top of the professionals — a group of four women with PhDs from different scientific backgrounds who bring their unique knowledge to the table in terms of skin health and aging. Rather than a traditional skincare brand, OneSkin is actually a “longevity company” whose sole focus is to leave your skin looking and feeling youthful and radiant for as long as possible! At the helm of the impressive OneSkin arsenal is their revolutionary OS-01 Topical Supplement.

This treatment is the first topical supplement of its kind that’s designed to extend your skin’s health so skin looks and “behaves” younger for longer. The formula targets signs of aging from a molecular level, and the company went through extensive research to create this amazing product! OneSkin’s in-house team of scientists studied over 1,000 different molecules before they discovered OS-01 — a peptide that may actually help reduce your skin’s biological age and in turn smooth out wrinkles in the process. Is this the truly effective anti-aging treatment that we’ve been waiting for? It just might be!

OS-01 actually helps strengthen the skin by improving its epidermal thickness that’s lost as you get older. As this causes the signs of aging, it’s incredibly beneficial! After a 12-week clinical study, 100% of users experienced an improvement in overall appearance and smoothness, with 90% seeing improved skin elasticity and 87% noticing diminished fine lines and wrinkles and last but not least. a15% average improvement in their skin barrier, which is related to the main function of the skin, This treatment may also help even out the skin tone, assist with firmness and decrease the size of your pores!

There’s no need for over-the-top marketing and gimmicks with this product — the proof is in the pudding. Oh, and here’s the best part about it: It’s remarkably easy to use. All you have to do is apply a layer onto the skin after cleansing in the AM and PM in lieu of your everyday moisturizer — that’s it! Quite frankly, we’re not sure we’ve come across such a straightforward anti-aging product to date. We’re putting our faith behind the science that went into this buzz-worthy topical supplement and trying it out ASAP!

See it: Get the OS-01 Topical Supplement for $120, available from OneSkin!

