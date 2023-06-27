Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as we enjoy getting our nails done, it’s important to take a break from manicures every once in a blue moon to let them breathe — free from any polish or acrylics. It can actually be quite shocking to see how much damage we’ve imparted on our nails when we let them go bare! Can you relate? If your nails are significantly out of shape, you may need to go the extra mile and pick up a treatment to help bring them back to life.

Here’s the tea: No treatment may restore nail health faster than this incredible serum from OPI. This brush-on formula gives dry and brittle nails the proper nourishment to completely transform them in as little as six days!

Get the OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

This nail serum is a first-of-its-kind product which aims to help your nails gain back the strength they lose through repeated manicures over the years. The formula is designed to penetrate the nail beyond just the surface and build new stronger bonds through the use of keratin repair. It’s a simple brush-on treatment which you apply to your nails twice per day, and after six days, your nails will reportedly look smoother, feel stronger and be back in fighting form! The serum also protects your nails from future damage when you use it less frequently as a maintenance measure.

Get the OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

This treatment is certainly a must-have if you regularly receive gel or shellac manicures or often have extensions or press-ons applied to your natural nails. Though they always look fabulous, these specific types of manicures do a number on your fingers — so having this serum on hand to use in-between appointments may be able to prevent significant breakage down the line. Reviewers who get their nails done regularly say this serum has made a major difference in their nail health and claim their cuticles aren’t as weak as they were previously. If you’ve developed a lifelong obsession with a fresh mani around the clock, proper care is key — and OPI has what you need to keep it cute (and extra protected) at all times!

See it: Get the OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from OPI and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!