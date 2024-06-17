Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you talk to any one of my girlfriends, they can tell you that I love putting on a body oil that makes my skin soft and glowing all the time. Body oils are my weakness as a beauty enthusiast, and I love to layer oil and lotion together. Body oil is a celebrity-loved beauty product that helps stars get their signature glow on a red carpet or at any appearance. While many body oils are on the market, one that I keep in my beauty closet (and always restock when I almost run out) is Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil.

This year, I’ve found a winning combination for my skincare routine: body oil and sunscreen. Applying them together not only protects my skin from the sun’s harmful rays but also soothes and moisturizes it. No matter which sunscreen I use, Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil always enhances the moisture of my melanin skin.

Get the Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil for $6 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil contains cocoa butter and vitamin E to smooth skin and leave a radiant finish. It is fast-absorbing and rich in soybean, sesame and safflower to give skin hydration for 48 hours. The body oil has a signature cocoa butter scent that smells like summer.

The body oil has over 22,600 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how this body oil will “lock in the moisture while giving me a fresh feeling.” Another five-star reviewer with mature skin raved about this body oil, saying it “not only makes skin soft but brightens it up.” One final five-star shopper with hyperpigmentation noted that after using this body oil for three weeks, their “face, hands and feet are now almost the same skin tone as the rest of my body.”

Get this body oil while it’s still on sale.

