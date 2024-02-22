Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re less than one month away from the official end of winter and the beginning of spring, it’s time to think about how to keep our skin and hair feeling and looking healthy. Whether you prefer moisturizers and lotions or have a different routine, finding the best products that won’t feel burdensome on your schedule and budget can make your beauty ritual even more effective. If you’re looking for a new addition, we have you covered — in fact, we found a versatile and functional body oil that’s said to be a sensation — and it’s available right now at Amazon!

Related: This 24K Gold Body Oil Makes Your Body Look Airbrushed If you’ve been searching for the perfect body oil, we’re here to tell you that your search is over. Whether you’re struggling with dry skin or a moisture barrier that needs to be repaired, a body oil is one of the easiest and most reliable ways to restore your skin back to its healthiest form. […]

The ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Body Oil is ideal for those who need a way to nourish more than just their skin. This oil relies on coconut, Monoi and frangipani for hydration and skin-smoothening. Also, this oil works to soften your hair, skin and nails for a fully-encompassing alternative to having to replenish a slew of products on the regular.

Get the ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Body Oil for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 22, 2024, but may be subject to change.

In terms of use, you should reach for this oil immediately after taking a bath. Once you’ve lightly toweled off, apply the oil to damp skin and massage it over the entire body. If you need to revitalize your nails, focus on rubbing the oil over your hands and feet. Also, massage a little into your hair and cover it with a warm towel for about 15 minutes — this will help your tresses feel moisturized and healthy.

While gushing over this body oil, a satisfied Amazon reviewer said, “This is great for skin, hair and especially nails. Since I have been using it for six months now, my nails have never been stronger. A little goes a long way.”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “This is the most luxurious body oil. It gets absorbed into the skin and leaves it soft all day. I love this, and the scent is heavenly.”

If you’re in the market for an ultra-hydrating body oil that can benefit your nails, skin and hair, think about getting this one from Elemis for an easy win. Envision all of the space you’ll save on your vanity!

See it: Get the ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Body Oil for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 22, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from ELEMIS here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us