The Best Body Oils of 2024
Body oils are an essential part of any skincare routine. Not only do they help to moisturize the skin, but they can also help to improve its texture and tone. They come in a variety of scents and formulas, making it easy to find one that’s just right for your skin type. To help you with your selection, we’ve reviewed the best body oils of 2024. Palmer’s cocoa butter body oil is our top pick due its hydrating, all-natural formula, but each product on our list can take your skincare routine to the next level. Explore our buyer’s guide for tips on making an informed purchase.
Body Oils: A Buyer’s Guide
When it comes to choosing the best body oil, there are a lot of factors to consider. Here is our comprehensive guide to help you in selecting one that will match your skin type and help target specific skin problems.
Natural Ingredients
Look for natural oils derived from plants or other natural sources, such as jojoba, almond, argan, or rosehip oils. These tend to feel gentle on the skin and provide more nutrients. Make sure there are no artificial fragrances or additives present, as their long-term usage can damage the skin.
Moisturizing Properties
Look for oils with good hydrating properties to keep your skin supple and soft. Oils rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as macadamia nut oil or flaxseed oil, are good choices for providing ample moisture to your skin. The purpose of body oils is to lock in moisture and prevent dryness, so moisturizing properties are a must.
Non-Greasy Finish
Opt for an oil that provides an even, non-greasy finish so that it won’t leave your skin feeling oily or clogged. Look at the ingredients list to make sure that the product doesn’t include any pore-clogging agents like silicones or waxes, which can create a heavy, greasy feeling. A greasy finish can lead to problems such as acne and hyperpigmentation.
Natural Scent
Choose body oils with light, natural fragrances that won’t irritate your skin. Avoid heavily scented products with synthetic fragrances, which can be overly strong and overpowering. If you prefer a scented body oil, opt for gentle essential oil blends like lavender or chamomile with a mild aroma. You can also choose a non-scented option if you don’t want any fragrance at all.
Antioxidants and Vitamins
Choose an oil with antioxidants and vitamins to nourish the skin and provide additional protection from environmental damage caused by free radicals and UV rays. Look for oils high in Vitamin C or retinol for maximum antioxidant benefit.
Anti-Aging Benefits
Look for a body oil with anti-aging agents, such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, or retinol, to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while nourishing skin cells with beneficial nutrients. This can help give you a more youthful complexion with regular use over time.
Skin Type
Different formulas pair better with different types of skin, so take into account whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin before making your choice. For dry skin types, look for richer formulas that add hydration and provide additional nourishment while balancing out any excess sebum production in oily skin types.
For combination skin types, opt for lighter oils that lock in moisture without leaving a greasy finish on the T-zone area, where dryness tends to occur most often on this type of skin type.
Reviews
Finally, read customer reviews to get an idea of the body oil’s effectiveness and if it will suit your needs. Don’t be afraid to ask people who have already tried the product what their experience has been like, as this can be a great way to get an honest opinion about how well the product works before buying it yourself.
The Best Body Oils
Palmer’s Body Oil
Pros
- Has a pleasant and long-lasting scent
- Targets dry skin, scarring, and stretch marks
- Ingredients are sourced sustainably
- Dermatologist- and OBGYN-approved
Cons
- May stain or leave residue on clothes
Palmer’s cocoa butter body oil is an excellent choice for those looking to nourish their skin and keep it looking beautiful. Made with a blend of cocoa butter, argan oil, and other natural ingredients, this body oil not only helps to moisturize, but also improves the appearance of scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, fine lines, and wrinkles.
The oil has a 48-hour moisturizing formula that works to condition and soften the skin. It also helps to support healthy skin cell rejuvenation, so you can be sure your skin will feel hydrated and smooth after use. This oil consists of only the finest raw ingredients, such as shea, cocoa butter, and coconut oil, which are ethically sourced from sustainable production, making it suitable for sensitive skin as well. Thanks to its high-quality, natural ingredients and pleasant scent, this body oil made it to the top of our list.
Majestic Pure Body Oil
Pros
- Helps to treat skin and scalp conditions
- No added fragrances and additives
- Does not leave any sticky residue
- Works as carrier oil for essential oils
Cons
- The pump could be better
The Majestic Pure body oil is an excellent choice for moisturizing skin, lips, and hair. It's odorless, non-greasy, and has a clear to yellow tint. Its main ingredient is coconut oil, which is well-known to have hydrating and soothing properties.
This body oil is perfect for diluting essential oils and using it for massage or aromatherapy. Unlike regular coconut oil, this type of oil is liquid rather than solid, has no greasy feel, and leaves no stains on clothing or fabrics. It's ideal for use as a moisturizer, lip balm, shaving cream, hair conditioner, face wash, and eye makeup remover. It's also great for making toothpaste, natural deodorant, and sunburn remedies.
Neutrogena Body Oil
Pros
- Non-greasy feel unlike moisturizing lotions
- Ideal for use on wet skin
- Lightweight yet hydrating
- Unique but not overpowering scent
Cons
- Some may not like the fragrance
The Neutrogena body oil is a light, fast-absorbing moisturizing oil tailored to those with dry skin. Packed in a 16-fluid-ounce bottle, this oil rubs onto a damp body easily, providing the skin with essential hydration and locking in moisture without leaving a greasy feel. The light sesame oil used in the formula has a subtle, soothing fragrance that leaves the skin with a radiant, healthy-looking glow.
From its sheer moisturizing properties to its absorption capabilities, this body oil is thoughtfully designed for optimal hydration. You can use it after showering or bathing to provide moisture, or add it directly to bath water to help nourish and soften the skin. Plus, the fresh scent will ensure you feel extra pampered. With its simple, yet effective formula, this body oil can help improve any dry skin-related issues you may be experiencing.
Ancient Greek Remedy Body Oil
Pros
- Helps repair damaged, dry, and cracked skin
- Provides a natural glow
- Reduces redness and itching
- Does not clog pores
Cons
- May not help with itchy skin
The Ancient Greek Remedy body oil, ideal for both women and men, is an amazing product with lots of benefits. It works as an anti-aging oil, making it a superior and safer alternative to face creams and lotions. This oil is a blend of different nourishing oils, each with its own benefits. Sweet almond oil can even help reduce the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite.
Grapeseed oil is a great way to nourish and protect the hair while also providing a natural way to moisturize all hair types. Lavender essential oil soothes the skin while providing a pleasant fragrance. Altogether, this product is vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, paraben-free, and preservative-free. You can use it throughout the day or night as a body moisturizer, no matter your skin type. The oils help even out dry and sensitive skin while minimizing the appearance of acne scars for a radiant look.
NOW Body Oil
Pros
- Antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties
- Hypoallergenic and won’t clog pores
- Can moisturize even the most sensitive body parts
- Makes hair shiny and smooth
Cons
- Does not have a scent
The NOW Solutions organic body oil is a multi-purpose certified organic oil that can moisturize the face, hair, and body. This potent oil, derived from the seed of a jojoba shrub, is one of the most popular cosmetic oils on the market today. Its high stability and the invigorating scent make it ideal for all skin and hair types, allowing it to promote softer hair and skin.
This product is also GMP-certified, meaning that every aspect of its manufacturing process has been carefully examined. This oil is an all-natural and effective product designed to nourish and help protect the skin, hair, and nails. By using this amazing formula, you can enjoy softer hair and skin while feeling confident, knowing that your purchase was carefully crafted with top-of-the-line ingredients and manufacturing processes.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What are the main benefits of using body oils?
A:The main benefits of using body oils include providing nourishment to dry skin, locking in moisture for long-lasting hydration, sealing in beneficial vitamins and antioxidants, creating a protective barrier against environmental pollutants, helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and providing a subtle sheen and glow to the skin.
-
Q: How often should I use body oil?
A:It's best to use body oil once or twice daily after cleansing and toning your skin. For very dry skin, you may want to apply more often if needed. If your body oil contains only natural ingredients, there are fewer chances of experiencing an allergic reaction.
-
Q: Are there any natural or organic body oils available?
A:Yes, there are many natural and organic body oils available on the market today. Look for products made with 100% natural ingredients derived from plant-based sources and certified organic ingredients whenever possible.
-
Q: Are there any body oils that help reduce wrinkles?
A:Yes, some body oils can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles with regular use due to their nourishing properties. Look for products that contain naturally occurring antioxidants such as Vitamin E, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the signs of aging over time.
-
Q: Are body oils safe to use on my face?
A:Yes, many body oils are safe to use on the face as long as they're non-irritating and specifically formulated for facial skin care products. Always do a patch test on your arm first before applying any new product directly to your face.
-
Q: How long do body oils last when applied to the skin?
A:Body oils typically last between two and four hours when applied directly onto the skin, but this can vary depending on the product you're using and how often you're reapplying it throughout the day.
-
Q: Is it better to apply body oil before or after showering?
A:It's best to apply body oil after showering while your skin is still slightly damp in order to lock in moisture and provide long-lasting hydration throughout the day. If you plan to apply the oil to your hair, massage it in at least two to three hours before showering for best results.
-
Q: Are there any side effects from using body oils?
A:In general, there should be no adverse side effects from using body oils provided you’re using a high-quality product with natural ingredients specifically formulated for facial use. Keep in mind that everyone’s skin is different, so it’s always best to do a patch test first before applying anything directly to your face.
