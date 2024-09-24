Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Patrick Starrr is a shining star — minus the shine, of course. As one of the OG digital creators in the beauty space and the founder of the cult-favorite cosmetics company One/Size, this makeup artist knows the secret behind smooth skin. After all, the brand’s bestselling setting sprays and powders have repeatedly gone viral! Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian have all used the On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray.

Starrr is also a licensed esthetician with 600 hours of education and a state board exam under his belt, so he truly understands the science of skincare. “Esthetician school was the best thing I could ever do in my beauty career,” Starrr exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was a practice of redefining who I am as a lover of beauty.”

And today, One/Size has just added a brand-new product to the line-up: Turn Up the Base Full Beat Waterproof Liquid Foundation! This weightless full coverage foundation delivers a soft-matte finish to blur skin without blocking pores.. “Our formula allows that viscosity to set onto the skin, so that way when you shake it, it turns back into essentially a solid state,” Starrr said. “So, that’s what gives it that waterproof, sweat-proof, longwear property.”

“People want to feel good and look good,” Starrr told Us. “So why not give them the opportunity to transform and feel their full beat fantasy?” Shop this drop at Sephora!

Get the One/Size by Patrick Starrr Turn Up the Base Full Beat Waterproof Liquid Foundation for just $44 at Sephora!

Available in 38 different shades, the Turn Up the Base Full Beat Waterproof Liquid Foundation embraces the inclusivity of One/Size. “I wanted everyone to feel full beat, full glam.” He even consulted with influencer Nyadollie and fellow makeup artists on product development to execute a wide range of skin tone options.

What does One/Size mean to Starrr? “It means we’re changing the game,” he told Us. “It means that we’re breaking down barriers of what beauty is meant to be. For me to say that this brand stands for everybody. The name [One/Size] was from me shopping and not being able to find clothes to fit me. But I said, ‘Makeup is a one size fits all.’”

Starrr shared his other beauty holy grails with Us Weekly. “On ‘Til Dawn for sure, especially for body makeup,” he said. “Our primers are so, so revolutionary. Secure the Sweat and Oil Sucker are just my essentials because I want people out there to feel confident for their makeup to last all day. I’m from Orlando, Florida. So, I really knew at an early age how to stamp a full beat face.”

Go full glam with Starrr’s newest foundation by One/Size at Sephora!

