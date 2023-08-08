Beyoncé didn’t let the rain mess with the show or her glam during her Renaissance tour stop in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, August 6.

Despite lightning and thunder, Beyoncé serenaded her loyal fans at Fedex Field with a perfectly intact face of makeup that remained unaffected by the misty weather.

The following day, Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, revealed via Instagram that she was able to keep the beat from melting thanks to Patrick Starrr’s One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray. “@PatrickStarrr I love you!!! Your spray helped us through the show!!!” Lizama wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 7, tagging the beauty influencer. Starrr reposted the shout-out, writing, “OH MY F—KING GOSH …”

Fans were quick to praise the product via Twitter with one writing, “Beyoncé wearing One/Size’s setting spray while performing in the rain speaks to how good that spray is.” A second tweet read, “Was curious if the One/Size setting spray was legit because of how everyone is talking about it, but Patrick Starrr just confirmed Beyoncé used it during her DC show … that’s a heck of a review.”

The product, which retails for $32, is now out of stock at Sephora.

“Luckily I bought a big can of One/Size spray since Beyoncé got it out of stock now. Let’s hope I don’t run out before it restocks,” a third fan expressed via Twitter as a fourth added, “I’m mad Beyonce told y’all about One/Size because if I can’t get my staple setting spray ima react.”

In addition to putting on a show to remember while looking as glamorous as ever, Beyoncé made sure her fans got home safely after the Sunday show by paying $100,000 to keep the city’s Metro stations open late.

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority wrote via its website on Sunday.

The statement continued: “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”

Initially, the concert was delayed because of bad weather, leaving fans to find shelter in the stadium’s indoor areas or wait out the weather elsewhere. Local news outlet WJLA reported that multiple people were treated for heat exhaustion during the delay.

“Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars,” read a social media update from the FedEx Field account on Sunday. “All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience.”

Nearly two hours later, the stadium’s account notified fans that the order had been lifted, writing, “We’re all clear. Fans may return to their seats.”