Even those living under a sports rock know that pickleball is a big deal right now. Over the course of a year, the sport switched from being a strictly old folks’ sport to a trendy pastime of teens, college kids, dads, moms and yes, still old folks. If you haven’t tried pickleball, let this be your sign — it’s time!

But if you don’t quite know what pickleball attire is, don’t worry — neither did we until we did some research and spent some time on the court. Nowadays we consider ourselves pickleball fashion experts, so let’s jump in!

We gathered some of our favorite pieces from retailers like Reebok, Amazon, Nike, lululemon and more to help you rock the court in more ways than one. Read on, grab your paddle and get ready for a match!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Not only is this top ideal for pickleball, but it’s designed for yoga, running, walking and tennis. Wear it with shorts or a skirt — originally $23, now $18 on Amazon!

2. Runner Up: We love the crop and cut of this tank top! It’s just the right level of cropped to be flattering without shifting around while you do your thing — $68 at lululemon!

3. Extra Credit: Just like pickleball, Old Navy is coming back around for younger and older generations alike! Grab this bestselling tank for 20% off — originally $20, now $16 at Old Navy!

4. Bonus: If you want something to wear from pickleball to golf (or vice versa), check out this V-neck tank made of a lightweight polyester and spandex material — $25 on Amazon!

Bottoms

5. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be the trendiest gal on the court! This pickleball skort is as stretchy and comfy as it gets . . . it may be even comfier than your PJ bottoms — $20 on Amazon!

6. Runner Up: These shorts feel like wearing nothing at all! There will be plenty of airflow between your legs and thighs to prevent chafing . . . phew — originally $20, now $17 on Amazon!

7. Extra Credit: If you love the look of pleated skirts, you’re going to want to check out this ultra-pleated athletic skirt with a zip pocket in the back — originally $36, now $30 on Amazon!

Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: One of our favorite things about court sports is dresses. Pickleball is one of the few sports where you can play in a full getup — $128 at lululemon!

9. Runner Up: Slim-fitting and sweat-wicking, this dress will be your new tennis and pickleball go-to. Grab it in black or navy — $128 at lululemon!

10. Extra Credit: Would you ever guess that this spandex and nylon dress has pockets? You’ll look and feel like a princess when you demolish the other team — $40 on Amazon!

11. Bonus: We can’t get over the periwinkle hue of this workout dress. The skirt is pleated on the sides for an airy and lightweight feel — originally $50, now $25 at Old Navy!

Shoes

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Even if you don’t know what you’re doing, you’ll sure look like you do when you step onto the court in these vibrant training shoes — $120 at Reebok!

13. Runner Up: You’ll gain some height with these thick and supportive kicks! They have Air Zoom units in the heel and forefoot to give you a little bounce — $120 at Nike!

14. Extra Credit: This shoe is trendy enough to wear on and off the court. It’s lightweight, fitted and just the right amount of cushiony — $135 on Amazon!

15. Bonus: On a budget? No problem! You can nail the athleisure look (and functionality) for a steal of a deal! Grab these in white, blue or purple — originally $70, now $50 on Amazon!