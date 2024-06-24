Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Two-strap Birkenstocks are one of the most iconic summer sandals. They have a flat design, cork footbed, shiny buckles and an earthy flair — you can always spot them from a mile away! Well, almost always . . .

We found a pair of sandals that looks exactly like the $160 nubuck leather Arizona Birkenstocks for under 19% of the price — seriously! They have the same cork footbed, two-strap design, suede insole and classic Birkenstock shape but with a more flexible, cushioned base. In other words, they’re exactly like Birkenstocks, just comfier!

These sandals have insoles that adapt to the foot after being worn, giving them a custom feel and a cozy fit. Soft faux leather buckle straps allow you to adjust the tightness, further customizing the experience and keeping them soft around the tops of your feet. The buckles have a wide range of sizes too, so you’ll be covered whether your feet are narrow, wide or somewhere in between!

Another bonus: These shoes have a 1.25-inch platform! You’ll be taller and trendier while you nail the timeless Birk look. And just like Birkenstocks, these sandals come in different materials like (faux) leather, suede and nubuck leather and a bunch of different colors and patterns.

We love the classic brown color, but you can also grab these in snakeskin taupe, pink vegan suede, smooth white leather and more. Regardless of which variety you choose, however, these couldn’t be easier to style for endless summer ‘fits! You can dress them down for the beach with a bikini and a cover-up dress or wear them daily with denim shorts and a tank top.

If you want a boho look, try wearing these sandals with a flowy dress, a brown tote bag and dangle earrings. So chic! More than 45,000 reviewers give these versatile sandals five stars, some even preferring them over real Birkenstocks!

“I am going on vacation this weekend and decided some white birks would be cute with so many of my outfits but I could not afford them, so last minute I bought these.” One reviewer writes. “LOL when I tell you these look EXACTLY like my real birks. These Cushionaire sandals are honestly comfier…”

Like Us, reviewers can’t believe these sandals are only $30. We’ll be taking after many of them and grabbing a few pairs to wear all season long!

Get the Cushionaire Slide Sandals for $30 (originally $50) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other sandals on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!