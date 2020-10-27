5 Pointed-Toe Black Booties You Can Rock Like Kristin Cavallari

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

No surprise here: Kristin Cavallari is one of our favorite celebs to look to for style inspo. She has an effortless beauty, and that’s certainly reflected in her fashion choices. The former reality TV star and entrepreneur exudes California girl vibes in all of her ensembles — even when she’s dressing for fall in Nashville.

In fact, we just spotted one of her #OOTD snaps (above) that included sharp, pointed-toe booties, and we couldn’t help but immediately search for similar pairs! While we’re not sure who designed Cavallari’s booties, we found five great options in a related style — and some are even on sale. Check out what we discovered below, and get ready to rock ’em like KC!

These Sleek Booties

These beauties are on point! We adore the amount of shine that the leather has, plus the cutouts at the top of the booties. One shopper explained that these make their ankles look fabulous, and note that the heel provides just the right amount of height.

Get the Dolce Vita Shanon booties with free shipping for $140, available from Zappos!

These Western-Style Booties

Instead of selecting a dressy pair of booties, you can add some western flair to your look thanks to Frye! The stitching details and shape provide a contrast from the other shoes we’ve selected, but one thing remains the same: the toes. These booties provide a sleek silhouette that will team with so many autumn outfits. Giddy up!

Get the Frye Reed Bootie (originally $278) on sale with free shipping for just $223, available from Zappos!

These Ultra-Low Booties

These booties feature a low heel for those of Us who prefer to stay grounded. Naturally, these are ideal for longer periods of wear. The leather is so luxe, and the look is complete thanks to that pointed toe!

Get the Massimo Matteo Side Zip Bootie (originally $135) on sale with free shipping for just $95, available from Zappos!

These Chelsea Booties

Think of these as 2020’s version of Chelsea boots. They have a low block heel and a pull tab with stretch panels that helps you slip them on. They’re optimal if you’re dressing for a more casual setting. We’re officially dubbing these our new brunch boots!

Get the Chinese Laundry Filip booties with free shipping for $120, available from Zappos!

These Classic Block Heel Booties

These booties are simply timeless. They have clean lines, are constructed to perfection and have a sharp toe. They have an elevated look that will add a bit of edge to a floral dress! The heel is certainly low enough to wear for a night out, but you’ll still be standing tall. Goals!

Get the Steve Madden Nadalie Bootie (originally $110) on sale with free shipping for just $70, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the women’s boots and booties available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!