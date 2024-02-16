Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If your current cleanser has more than eight main ingredients, it’s probably filled with extra chemicals and additives that aren’t doing much for your skin — except maybe harming it. Many formulas claim to have “miracle ingredients” that “dramatically alter” the look and feel of your complexion, but skincare brand Eight Saints considers most of that over-hyped and instead opts for simple, research-backed ingredients.

The brand narrowed it down to eight natural ingredients that provide the majority of skin benefits and uses these organic, plant-based vitamins, acids and minerals as bases in its formulas. No parabens, silicone, artificial fragrances, synthetics or any other toxic ingredients; just eight of the most potent natural ingredients clinically proven to improve your skin health!

Get the Eight Saints Down to Earth Mud Gel Facial Cleanser for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

So, you’re probably wondering what the illustrious eight “saint” ingredients are. All you need to cleanse, hydrate and brighten is a combination of all-natural ingredients with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, peptides, squalene, glycolic acid, MSM and vitamin E. Yep — that’s it! If nature intended for a skincare routine, it would include Eight Saints’ products! This Gel Mud Cleanser is exceptionally powerful, leveling up some of the base with French clay, Kaolin clay, vitamin C and DMAE to firm, tone, restore clarity and dissolve makeup and oil without drying out the skin.

French clay is proven to draw out toxins, preventing blackheads and clogged pores. The kaolin clay removes impurities on the surface but doesn’t disrupt the skin’s natural oil balance, which is key, as removing too much can cause the skin to produce more oil to compensate! Vitamin C is a tried-and-true ingredient that has anti-aging properties, keeping your skin firm, clear, supple and glowing. The best part? This formula can provide these benefits for normal, oily and combination skin alike! A citrus scent makes for a spa-like experience every day when you apply.

Plus, the cleanser couldn’t be easier to add to your routine. It can simply replace your current one, cleansing the skin — the natural way — before you apply other serums and moisturizers. Since the formula is so gentle, you can actually use it twice a day if you want to have ultra-clear skin.

And don’t just take our word for it — reviewers are obsessed with the formula, calling it “perfect,” “effective” and a “treat for the skin.”

“The Eight Saints cleanser leaves my skin completely clean without that “tight” feeling and without drying it out,” one reviewer wrote. “I love this cleanser and look forward to treating my skin with kindness each night. I’ve seen improvement in my skin texture, redness, and dryness after using this cleanser consistently and will be a buyer for life!”

Another reviewer touted its anti-aging properties, stating that after longitudinal use, visible signs of aging had softened: “My fine lines looked less prominent while my skin has morphed into a more radiant glow than ever before. I adore the positive transformation of my skin…. !!! This product is definitely a keeper.”

