This May Be the Chicest Sherpa Fleece Jacket on Amazon

Fleece jackets generally aren’t what we tend to consider “elegant” outerwear, but when they’re designed in the proper fashion, they can nail the assignment! Of course, we’ve seen some styles which caught our eye, but none of the coats in our wake even compare to the one we just found on Amazon.

Instantly, we knew this PRETTYGARDEN zip-up fleece jacket was a winner. It’s flying under the radar right now, but we think it’s well on its way to bestseller status. The shoppers who have already discovered this coat say it’s seriously fabulous!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Full Zip Fleece Sherpa Jacket on sale for $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Fleece has truly never looked this good. We can name countless reasons why we adore this coat, we’ll highlight our absolute favorites right now — starting with the length. The hem is as long as a parka jacket, which gives you the extra lower body warmth we all crave in the winter. The overall looser fit is noteworthy too, leaving you plenty of room to bundle up underneath the coat on especially frigid days.

That said, our clear favorite detail which makes this coat particularly elevated would have to be the faux-leather trims throughout! You’ll find them on the hem and cuffs, along the zipper and in other clever corners. The best faux-leather touch is on the collar, which features a swoon-worthy buckle closure! The jacket comes in a handful of colors, and they all have the same trim details in black. We’re thrilled with how the black shade pops against the lighter hues, but it also looks fabulous teamed with the black version for a monochromatic vibe. Here’s the thing: This jacket embodies elegance, but it feels like any other casual fleece you already own. Cozy-chic at its finest!

