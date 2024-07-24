Your account
6 Best Pieces From Quince’s Summer Essentials Edit

By
Quince is quickly becoming one of the best shopping destinations for luxurious pieces that don’t break the bank. The retailer offers quality clothing made from sustainable materials like organic cotton, silk and poplin, to name a few. You can browse stylish dresses, tops, accessories and home goods at prices you can’t resist. Recently, Quince dropped its Summer Essentials Edit, and there’s a ton to cover. To help, we compiled a list of the best items to shop for right now.

100% Organic Cotton Smocked Midi Dress

Every summer wardrobe needs a smocked midi dress that’s perfect for everyday wear. This one features a flirty, A-line cut that’s flattering on all body types. It comes in eight colors, including a striped print.

Get the 100% Organic Cotton Smocked Midi Dress for $70 (originally $248) at Quince!

100% European Linen Button Front Dress

Consider this linen button-front dress if you’re looking for lightweight yet stylish pieces to wear to work this summer. It’s crafted with a simple design that is made with European flax, a breathable and naturally heat-regulating fabric that makes it perfect for summer and beyond.

Get the 100% European Linen Button Front Dress for $50 (originally $218) at Quince!

Cropped Square Neck Ribbed Knit Tank

Stock up on this simple, ribbed knit tank that pairs well with jeans or shorts. You can even pair it with a midi skirt this summer.

Get the Cropped Square Neck Ribbed Knit Tank for $35 (originally $58) at Quince!

Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami

The Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami is so soft and cool. It features a flattering V-neck and adjustable straps for a customizable fit.

Get the Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami for $40 (originally $100) at Quince!

100% Organic Cotton Poplin Pull-On Shorts

The cooling and comfortable pair of shorts are crafted from organic cotton poplin. The shorts have a pull-on style paired with an elastic waistband for a relaxed fit.

Get the 100% Organic Cotton Poplin Pull-On Shorts for $30 (originally $58) at Quince!

Italian One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

You can also snag the Italian One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit from Quince. It has a stunning silhouette, a one-shoulder detail and plenty of coverage for your bottom.

Get the Italian One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit for $50 (originally $135) at Quince!

