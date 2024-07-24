Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Quince is quickly becoming one of the best shopping destinations for luxurious pieces that don’t break the bank. The retailer offers quality clothing made from sustainable materials like organic cotton, silk and poplin, to name a few. You can browse stylish dresses, tops, accessories and home goods at prices you can’t resist. Recently, Quince dropped its Summer Essentials Edit, and there’s a ton to cover. To help, we compiled a list of the best items to shop for right now.

Related: Quince Never Has Sales — Until Today! Stock Up on All Things Euro Summer If you’re reading this right now, welcome to the insider club! You’re privy to some seriously exclusive information that 99.99% of people don’t know about. And by the time they find out, it’ll be too late! This exclusive information will not only help you stack your wardrobe for Euro-girl summer, but it’ll also help you […]

100% Organic Cotton Smocked Midi Dress

Every summer wardrobe needs a smocked midi dress that’s perfect for everyday wear. This one features a flirty, A-line cut that’s flattering on all body types. It comes in eight colors, including a striped print.

Get the 100% Organic Cotton Smocked Midi Dress for $70 (originally $248) at Quince!

100% European Linen Button Front Dress

Consider this linen button-front dress if you’re looking for lightweight yet stylish pieces to wear to work this summer. It’s crafted with a simple design that is made with European flax, a breathable and naturally heat-regulating fabric that makes it perfect for summer and beyond.

Get the 100% European Linen Button Front Dress for $50 (originally $218) at Quince!

Cropped Square Neck Ribbed Knit Tank

Stock up on this simple, ribbed knit tank that pairs well with jeans or shorts. You can even pair it with a midi skirt this summer.

Get the Cropped Square Neck Ribbed Knit Tank for $35 (originally $58) at Quince!

Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami

The Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami is so soft and cool. It features a flattering V-neck and adjustable straps for a customizable fit.

Get the Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami for $40 (originally $100) at Quince!

100% Organic Cotton Poplin Pull-On Shorts

The cooling and comfortable pair of shorts are crafted from organic cotton poplin. The shorts have a pull-on style paired with an elastic waistband for a relaxed fit.

Get the 100% Organic Cotton Poplin Pull-On Shorts for $30 (originally $58) at Quince!

Italian One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

You can also snag the Italian One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit from Quince. It has a stunning silhouette, a one-shoulder detail and plenty of coverage for your bottom.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Italian One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit for $50 (originally $135) at Quince!