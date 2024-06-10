Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you ever wished that fashions from the ’70s, ’80s or ’90s would come back in style? Well, you’re in luck! Fashion is cyclical, and every few years we see the resurgence of top trends from each decade. Last year, we saw the revival of ’90s cargo pants (something I never though would come back in style), but what does this summer have in store? I’m glad you asked. The bright, happy patterns of the ’70s have returned, encouraging everyone to embrace color and feel the groovy vibes!

Living in New York, most of my wardrobe is black, so I’m thrilled to color my life with vibrant fashions. I’m going all in, too, with this Astylish Loose V-Neck Paisley Print Shirt I found on Amazon!

Don’t let the lively shirt scare you — even with such a loud print and a variety of colors it’s super easy to style and will really show off your personality! Plus, aside from how it looks, it feels expensive despite being less than $30. The polyester fabric mimics smooth silk, and paired with the oversized fit you get a perfect blouse for blistering days as it won’t trap in sweat or stick to your skin.

When it comes to styling, the options are pretty much endless. Because there are so many colors in the shirt, you can match any of them to your bottoms for an easy cohesive look. Though, a good fall back is white jeans or shorts with plain sandals for a simple summer dinner look.

Over 600 people have bought this shirt in the past month and reviewers have nothing but good things to say. “I really like this shirt and was so pleasantly surprised when it arrived. My initial fears were that it would be too big and blousy, and swamp me, as I’m only a petite 4’11” person. But it was just fantastic on me. The shape is actually much more flattering than I first thought,” says one happy customer. “The bright print is very colorful but not gaudy, which I love. I wore it on my recent vacation in London and got many compliments. I dressed it down a little with leggings but it also looked fantastic with jeans too. You could also wear it with pants in any color, it’s really that versatile.”

Let the good times roll all summer long in the Astylish Loose V-Neck Paisley Print Shirt! There’s never been a better time for bright bold fashions!

