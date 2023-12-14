Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Scrambling to secure your last-minute holiday gifts? There’s still time to shop for everyone on your list with QVC’s Under the Tree Guarantee! Now through December 19, QVC will ensure delivery before Christmas on a wide variety of items from the site or on air — at no extra charge. Happy holidays to Us!

We rounded up some of our favorite gift ideas from QVC that will arrive by Christmas. Plus, most of these items are on sale now. Thanks, Santa!

Sunday Riley Grand Collection 6pc Skincare Kit with Bag

For the Beauty Buff: Step up your skincare routine with the Sunday Riley Grand Collection Skincare Kit! This gift set includes the cult-favorite Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, the Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream, the C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, the ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, the A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum and the Luna Sleeping Night Oil.

Was $241 You Save 9% On Sale: $219.98 See It!

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with Attachments and Case

For the Person Who Cares About Hair: Protect your hair against heat damage with this Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer! This set also comes with a styling concentrator, diffuser, gentle air attachment, flyaway attachment, wide tooth comb and presentation case for salon-quality strands.

Was $429 You Save 23% On Sale: $329.99 See It!

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

For the Coffee Lover: Wake up and smell the coffee with the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker! Compact and convenient, this device is slim enough to store in tight spaces.

Was $109 You Save 45% On Sale: $59.98 See It!

Fireside By Dearfoams Women’s Shearling Scuff Slippers

For the Friend With Cold Feet: Keep your toes toasty with the Fireside by Dearfoams Shearling Scuff Slippers! Reviewers rave that these slippers are soft, warm and comfortable.

Was $63 You Save 29% On Sale: $44.99 See It!

Diamonique Set of 3 Studs, Hoops & Leverback Earring w/ Box

For Your Crown Jewel: Sparkle and shine this holiday season with this set of three simulated diamond earrings — studs, hoops and leverbacks. These shimmering earrings will elevate any outfit.

Was $77 You Save 22% On Sale: $59.98 See It!

First Aid Beauty 5-Piece Holiday Discovery Set

For Someone With Dry Skin: Cold weather wreaking havoc on your hands? Moisture dry skin with this five-piece Holiday Discovery Set from First Aid Beauty!

$85.00 See It!

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater with Jet Focus

For the Person Who’s Always Too Hot or Cold: Keep your cool and beat the heat with this two-in-one bladeless fan and heater from Dyson! Functional features include air multiplier technology, jet focus control, 10 speed settings, one-touch oscillation control, touch tilt, sleep timer, LED display and automatic shut-off.

Was $450 You Save 27% On Sale: $329.98 See It!

Le Creuset 4.5-qt Cast-Iron Classic Oval Dutch Oven

For the Top Chef: Cook up a storm with this Le Creuset Cast-Iron Dutch Oven! Available in three gorgeous colors, this classic cooking essential will help you slow cook, braise, roast and bake.

Was $278 You Save 35% On Sale: $179.99 See It!

Forever Lazy Fleece Unisex Onesie with Pocket, Hood & Removable Feet

For the Cozy Queens and Kings: Stay cozy all season long in this ultra-comfy unisex onesie! Choose from 11 festive patterns and match with the whole family on Christmas morning.

Was $44 You Save 9% On Sale: $39.98 See It!

Fitbit Charge 6 Health and Activity Tracker

For the Health Nut: Get a head start on your New Year’s Resolutions with this Fitbit Health and Activity Tracker! There are over 40 exercise modes, as well as health and wellness reminders so you can crush your fitness goals.

