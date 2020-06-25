Treat Your Feet to the Same Fuzzy Birkenstocks Reese Witherspoon Loves

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Here’s a question: Why are you shopping right now? Are you having a go at retail therapy? Did your favorite pair of shoes from last year fall apart? Did you feel like treating or rewarding yourself? Or are you looking for a gift for someone else? These are all valid reasons — and that’s what we wanted to point out. If you’re in the mood to shop, then let’s do this!

At the top of our shopping list right now is a pair of sandals. They are definitely not your typical sandals though. For one, they are celebrity-approved, thanks to Reese Witherspoon, and for two, they are actually lined with shearling. Confused but intrigued? This isn’t some weird inaccessible brand we’re talking about here — these shoes are Birkenstocks, and you can order your own pair today!

Witherspoon posed for a photo wearing these Birkenstocks in Mink Suede over Mother’s Day weekend, smiling next to her tree-climbing son for a chic and cheeky Instagram post. We were immediately enamored. With Witherspoon, sure, but also with her shoes! If your feet tend to get cold but you don’t want to ruin your summer outfit with heavy boots, these shearling sandals are definitely the way to go!

These Birks have a soft premium suede upper consisting of two adjustable straps. These straps are lined with fuzzy shearling, as is the contoured footbed below them. The shearling is cozy and lovely, making for a cute visual accent too, and the footbed will mold to your foot for the comfiest, most supportive fit possible. There’s even a raised toe bar and deep heel cup to keep your body weight distributed evenly and possibly even aid circulation!

Over 120 reviewers love these Arizona sandals, calling them must-haves for someone who loves the feel of UGGs but prefers the look of Birks. They have become an “all-time favorite shoe, year round” for so many shoppers, and shoe lovers have “worn them every day” since they arrived. They love that their “feet can breathe and be toasty at the same time,” saying that wearing these sandals is straight-up “heavenly”!

These shoes have a flexible ETA outsole to absorb shock, as well as dual layer jute to wick away moisture and add durability. Even with all of these features, the Arizona is totally lightweight. You can see why so many say it’s worth the price. We definitely agree that this is an amazing investment. These shoes are already durable, but they can also be repaired, resoled or even totally renewed in the future!

These Birkenstocks are available in three colors at Zappos, and there are different widths available too. Find your size and get ready to treat your feet!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Shearling for $150 at Zappos with free shipping!

