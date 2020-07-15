Reese Witherspoon Was Just Spotted in This Pair of Sporty Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If anyone knows how to to create a polished yet casual look, it’s Reese Witherspoon. The Oscar-winning actress even has own her own clothing line, Draper James, so it’s safe to say she knows a thing or two about fashion.

The Big Little Lies star’s brand focuses on embodying classic American style, and Witherspoon definitely does the same in her everyday life. She was recently spotted traveling in a super low-key ensemble, which was rounded off by the perfect pair of shoes: sporty dad-style sneakers!

Witherspoon wore this exact pair of Tretorn sneakers while arriving at an airport in Los Angeles. The upper is fully made from leather, combined with different suede paneling throughout its design. What we love most about these sneakers is the combination of colors. The majority of the shoe has a neutral tone, but there are tiny pops of bright blue and red. Witherspoon chose to team these shoes with a simple pair of jeans and a crewneck sweater, which is basically the definition of a relaxed outfit.

These sneakers are as classic as it gets! The brand has been a power player on the global footwear market for over a century, and in recent years this particular style has made a serious comeback. In fact, it’s now a staple in the streetwear world.

These shoes lace up to the top of the foot, and have a low profile that hits exactly below the ankle. The collar on the back is padded, and the softness wraps all the way around the ankle for added comfort. They have a fairly standard height as far as the heel is concerned, and the overall look of these shoes is streamlined for maximum impact.

We’re not the only ones obsessed. These Tretorn sneakers have unanimous five-star reviews among Zappos shoppers! One happy customer writes that they “love the retro style of these” shoes, and claim they “would purchase [them] again and again.” Others note that they adore how versatile they are, and that their quality is nothing short of spectacular. Naturally, the comfort level is what makes these sneakers some of the best on the market. One shopper said that they have a “cushy” sole and that they are incredibly lightweight. Considering that these sneakers have the Reese Witherspoon stamp of approval, we know they are worth picking up!

