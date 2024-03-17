Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As we age, our skin can start to tell our life’s story. Whether you’re dealing with wrinkles, sagging, chicken skin or body dimples, finding a way to nurse your skin back to its tip-top appearance can be tasking. Is your skin showing the effects of aging and crepey-ness? We found a functional body lotion that could become a new essential in your beauty routine — and it’s $15 at Amazon!

The Reshape+ Rose Scented Body Cream comes packed with nutrients that your skin will love — seriously! Overall, this cream strives to erase the appearance of crepey skin on your neck, arms, face, hands and body. It features hyaluronic acid to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles while retaining essential moisture in the skin. Also, this lotion has collagen, which helps firm sagging skin.

Get the Reshape+ Rose Scented Body Cream for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 16, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this moisturizer, you should apply a good amount of lotion onto the cleansed face, neck and hands. Then, gently massage the cream into the skin using upward circular motions, paying attention to wrinkles until fully absorbed. Also, you can use it daily.

While reviewing and discussing this body cream, a satisfied Amazon reviewer gushed, “I’ve used many other products that cost a lot more. But this lotion works well, spreads and absorbs easily, and is better than many others. I’ve seen faster results and love that it doesn’t cost a lot.”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “This cream is wonderful. I am over 65 and can see a remarkable difference in my skin from daily use. I highly recommend this cream for anyone with crepey skin.”

So, if you need an effective body lotion to help you target and fix crepey skin, this rose-scented option could do the trick!

