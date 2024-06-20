Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I rarely — and believe me when I say, rarely — switch up on my beauty favorites. I’m a creature of beauty habits, if you will. If I like something, it will stay in my routine for years, until it runs out or until I test something that’s truly better. So, when it comes to blush, I’ve been using a certain shimmery wand with a round cushion applicator (IYKYK) for at least two years — but that change when I tried this new glazed doughnut-tinting blush (wink, wink).

The blush that kicked my previous favorite to the curb is Rhode Skin’s brand new Pocket Blush. Now, I’ll be honest with you, I’m new to the brand and was a total skeptic before actually trying it. Being a beauty writer for a good minute now, I’ve been around the block a time or two when it comes to often overhyped celebrity beauty brands. But after officially trying the new blush and Summer Peptide Tints — I’m officially a Rhode Skin convert.

Get the Rhode Skin Pocket Blush for just $24 at Rhode Skin!

Related: Get Gorgeous Glazed Skin With This Set of Rhode Must-Haves Looking to build an effective skincare routine? You’ve got it made if you go with Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s line of skin-loving essentials meant to help you achieve the best skin you’ve ever had. Rhode is on a mission to help find skincare that works and is accessible to everyone – and you can get the […]

A natural progression of the Rhode Skin brand, the blush is like adding a natural tint to your already glazed doughnut face. It’s makeup but also an extension of the skincare, containing the brand’s tried and true hydrating ingredient, peptides, as well as tamanu oil. It has a lightweight and creamy formula that seamlessly blends with any foundation or skin tint. And FYR, it’s also fragrance-free, vegan, gluten-free and dermatologist tested and developed.

It’s honestly been such an upgrade to my makeup look. Looking back at old photos, I didn’t realize I used to be over-killing it with the shimmer that was overtaking my face. But now that I see this simple tint more closely mimics my natural flush, I’m forever changed. I truly feels like I got the Hailey Bieber “sugar plum fairy” look in just a few swipes. And though it works with brushes and beauty blenders, I actually find it easiest to apply using my fingers.

It comes in six Bieber-approved shades ranging from Toasted Teddy (a bronze terracotta) to Spicy Marg (a bright coral). As for my personal favorite, you can see Piggy (the baby pink color) pictured on my skin above. True its name, the blush’s packaging is truly small enough to fit into your pocket, making it easy to travel with — much like all other Rhode products. No fuss and easy to use, you simply take the cap off and twist the bottom when you need more.

Related: Beautybio’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here – Save up to 40% off During the Blush Rush Sale Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. If there’s one thing we’re always willing to rush toward it’s a sale. We love stocking up on our favorite goodies in general, but there’s something special about a sale […]

Though this blush disrupted my usual beauty routine, I guess I can forgive it — especially when both the product and the price look this good. It comes in at just $24, so not only does it save my makeup routine, but it also saves some extra money for me in the long run. If you’re really wanting to try it, my suggestion is to get it now before it sells out — as many Rhode products tend to do.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Rhode Skin Pocket Blush for just $24 at Rhode Skin!

Related: The New Kosas Blush Helps Me Recreate Sabrina Carpenter’s Signature Glowy Rouge in 1 Swipe In case you haven’t noticed, blush is back and better than ever. While chiseled, bronzed cheekbones ruled the beauty trends over the past couple of years, bold, bright splashes of rouge are now all the rage. Sabrina Carpenter has quickly become the poster child for the blush craze, too, with thousands of people looking to […]