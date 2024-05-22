Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you haven’t noticed, blush is back and better than ever. While chiseled, bronzed cheekbones ruled the beauty trends over the past couple of years, bold, bright splashes of rouge are now all the rage. Sabrina Carpenter has quickly become the poster child for the blush craze, too, with thousands of people looking to replicate her glowing, doll-like flush.

I, for one, can’t get enough, and have gone down a deep TikTok rabbit hole in the hopes of finding an easy-to-follow tutorial that mimics the popstar’s signature flirty look. There’s certainly no shortage of videos that beautifully recreate the flush, although it oftentimes takes three or four different products to achieve something similar to Carpenter’s glam.

I’m one of those people who likes to keep my makeup routine as minimalistic as possible, and frankly, most days I don’t have the time (or the energy) to layer on multiple face products. I just kept thinking, “If only there were a one-and-done blush that could give me Carpenter’s same effect.” Well, I guess the makeup gods were listening, because the new Kosas Blush Is Life Baked Dimensional + Brightening Blush rolled across my desk last week.

All it took was one swipe to realize that my blush prayers had been answered. Each hue of the baked compacts is swirled with two complementary shades that blend with a touch of a brush and leave behind a multidimensional flush across cheekbones. I was immediately drawn to Butterflies, a cool baby pink that instantly enlivened my pale complexion.

I usually prefer cream blushes over powders — most of the time I find that powders leave behind harsh lines and sit on top of skin rather than giving the appearance of a lit-from-within glow. However, Blush Is Life is one of those rare powders that blends with minimal effort and actually melts into skin. This is possible thanks to a mix of squalane and hyaluronic acid in the formula, two powerful skin hydrators that help keep skin balanced and moisturized.

All of these factors, along with the fact that Blush Is Life has an inherent radiance that contributes to the second skin finish, make it the ultimate blush for crafting Carpenter’s look. Plus, it also helps that it’s impossible to over-apply. The formula is so buildable and never looks cakey or patchy, no matter how much you tap on.

So, if you’ve been eager to try out out Carpenter’s iconic candy blush look for yourself, do yourself a favor and add this to your cart, because Blush Is Life will help you perfect the coquettish flush in seconds.

