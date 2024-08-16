Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a beauty writer, I pride myself on keeping my skin in tip-top shape. My passion for skincare and makeup has led to a hefty collection filled with tons of products. Frankly, it takes up more space than I anticipated. How many sunscreens, blushes and foundations can one face need? A lot, apparently. To scale back on my mounting collection, I’ve been on the prowl for multi-purpose products that get more than one job done at a time, like a face and neck cream with lasting benefits.

The RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Moisturizer Cream with SPF 30 hydrates, protects against harmful sun rays and reduces the appearance of dark spots and discoloration. Best of all? It improves the look of elasticity to minimize fine lines and wrinkles in up to four weeks. The non-greasy cream is non-comedogenic and oil-free so it won’t clog your pores.

It’s formulated with skin-loving ingredients. Brightening vitamin C serum, nourishing hyaluronic acid and niacinamide and collagen-boosting retinol are a few standout ingredients. Plus, it’s enriched with RoC’s Hexyl-R Complex to combat five key signs of aging.

It’s super easy to apply. If you’re applying it as a standard moisturizer, simply to freshly cleansed and dried skin. For sunscreen use, apply generously 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply at least every two hours.

According to shoppers, this face and neck cream lives up to the hype. “It’s now the only product I put on my skin,” one five-star reviewer shared. “I really do love this product and it makes my skin feel clean and gives it a little shimmer. I absolutely recommend it,” they added.”I’ve been searching for a good moisturizer with an SPF of at least 30 to use year-round. This feels so good on my skin,” another reviewer wrote.

If you’re looking for a multi-use product that hydrates, firms and protects against sun damage, this shopper-approved pick may be a great place to start.

See it: Get the RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Moisturizer for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2024, but are subject to change.