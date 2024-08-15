Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Unless you Googled her exact age like we did, by the looks of it, you’d never know that Helen Mirren is actually 79 years old. Her skin still has a youthful glow to it — and she just revealed her secret. She uses this $23 day cream that other users in their 70s say makes them look “considerably younger” too.
In a video with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the Academy Award-winning actress revealed she uses the L’Oreal Paris Golden Rosy Refortifying Day Cream. (She’s a L’Oreal ambassador!) She said at the same time you’re using it to moisturize, you’re giving your face a “lovely rosy glow” that makes you look like “you’ve just had the best night that you’ve ever had.” And who wouldn’t want that? Especially when you can get the jar for just $23 with the convenience of Amazon.
Get the L’Oreal Paris Golden Rosy Refortifying Day Cream for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2024, but are subject to change.
At its base, the day cream moisturizes while plumping, smoothing and firming the skin. It’s formulated with peony extract and calcium b5, which are the secret ingredients that give the skin a glowy look, with a slight rosy tint. It’s also enriched with pink pigments, which help to improve the skin’s complexion and color correct it as well.
But beyond just being a go-to for Mirren, it’s a favorite of shoppers as well, now with over 5,300 five-star reviews.
One five-star reviewer in their 80s, said that this cream is the “best skin-care product” they’ve ever used.
“This product goes on invisibly, smoothly and makes my skin look good,” they said. “I have no wrinkles creasing my face or neck.”
If this rosy day cream can keep Mirren’s skin looking that good and has shoppers calling it “magic in a tub” for “fading” their wrinkles, consider Us sold!
