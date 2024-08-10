Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If your current skincare lineup isn’t delivering radiant, dewy and supple skin, it’s time to add a formula that revives your complexion in an instant. Luckily, you don’t have to search far because shoppers rave about the multitasking Laneige Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer, which is just $48 at Amazon!

Laneige’s cream toner nourishes and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier. It’s not like a traditional toner. Instead, it has a creamy, milky texture that instantly absorbs into the skin. The formula is packed with a ceramide and peptide complex, which firms the skin and strengthens its moisture barrier to leave it with a dewy and radiant glow. The lightweight toner also delivers up to 120 hours of hydration. It’s also dermatologist-tested and approved for all skin types. Plus, it’s fragrance-free.

Over 3,000 shoppers have purchased the toner this past month. “I love all Laneige products, and the Laneige Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer is no exception,” a five-star reviewer said. “It’s packed with ceramides and peptides, making it a nourishing and hydrating addition to my skincare routine.”

“As I’m going through the dreaded menopause, my skin has been changing drastically and becoming unusually dry,” another impressed shopper said. “Dry skin=wrinkles that I want nothing to do with at all, not ever. This toner feels light, refreshing and soothing on my skin, at the same time as hydrating. If you are considering this product, buy it. Use it, you won’t regret it.”

A final shopper called the toner was “age-defying.” They also added: “Young dewy skin; I splash this on in the morning and evenings after washing my face. Looks young, dewy, supple.”

