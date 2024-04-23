Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Toner is such an important part of your skincare routine that some are actually built around using it. For some of Us, it’s the step that includes treatments that do the most for pore refinement and lessening skin redness. But it can be messy and frustrating to apply. What if you had a handy frozen pod of toner waiting for you to pop open and apply whenever you wanted?

That’s exactly what you get with Sofie Pavitt Face Nice Ice Frozen Toner Pods. Just $68 at Violet Grey, these 12 individually wrapped cryo-toning treatments are ready for you to open and apply when ready so you can soothe irritation, de-puff under-eyes, increase circulation, and much more.

Inspired by cryotherapy, these adorable little pods can help soothe skin that’s been irritated by a number of different things, with ingredients like glycerin, ashwagandha, niacinimide, and green tea. The cold toner helps to tighten and illuminate your skin as well, so you get an icy blast of skin-friendly ingredients as you apply to your face with a cotton pad and glide it around.

These handy toner pods are one of the most interesting form factors we’ve seen toner come in, and it just might make you remember to use it. Or you might even see results for your tired, inflamed skin – cold can work wonders, and these will live in your freezer. It’s such a fun and innovative solution, it’ll make you remember to come back for toner. Either way, you can’t beat rolling around super cold liquid on your face. That feels good no matter what.

