This Kat Dennings-Approved Toner Is Only $10 at Amazon

By
Kat Dennings
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: During winter, it’s hard to keep your skin in tip-top shape. It’s easy to get swept up in the lethargic nature of the colder months and fall out of your beauty routine — but please don’t! Whether you’re looking for a new addition to line-up or want an easy step to keep you pumped about your regimen, a new facial toner may be the key. Kat Dennings, the 2 Broke Girls and WandaVision actress, knows a thing or two about having flawless skin — and we found her favorite facial toner for just $10 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Dennings said this face toner is actually a mood-booster for her! “I got my first bottle of this toner at the drugstore when I was about 13,” Dennings told the publication. “I remember seeing something on the back of the bottle that said the lady who invented it always looked ten years younger than her age — such a big claim! I remember thinking, ‘What is it going to do, make me look 3?’ But it’s a really good toner and not expensive. My skin is really delicate and this has never failed me. I also have an intense scent memory around it, like it’s kind of a mood-booster for me at this point. It’s very refreshing and the scent of it is just so delicious that I’ve basically been hooked for my whole life.”

Get the Thayer’s Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The Thayer’s Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner will be your new beauty bestie! It’s alcohol-free and relies on organic witch hazel and aloe vera to hydrate, soothe and tone the skin. It comes dermatologist-tested for safety, and it reportedly helps clarify the skin within one week.

Although this facial toner is mainly for skin usage, some reviewers found it useful for clothing and other fixtures. For instance, it’s great to freshen up jackets and coats that aren’t machine-washable. Also, it comes in five scents and is unscented for a versatile product which strives to balance oily skin and protect the skin’s moisture barrier.

Thayer’s has millions of fans worldwide, but one Amazon reviewer fawned, “I can’t say enough positive things about THAYERS. I have been using the Rose Petal Toner for a while and was super excited to try Lavender, which did not disappoint. I have mild rosacea, and my skin is extremely sensitive, so there’s always a concern that certain product ingredients may cause a flare-up (as other toners have). THAYERS Lavender Toner is gentle on my skin, doesn’t cause inflammation or irritation, is refreshing as opposed to drying, and smells absolutely lovely. The bottle is huge, lasts for months, and you can’t beat the price point.”

See it!

Another Amazon reviewer added, “I have a very strict skincare routine, and although I fall off the wagon at times, lured by some miracle in a bottle, I always go back to what works for me. However! This is one (new for me) product that I actually kept in my skincare. I spray it on (fine mist) after washing my face and before any other product. I am very happy with how my skin is looking, and it doesn’t interfere with my other skin care products.”

One more ecstatic Amazon reviewer gushed, “Received this product last week and have used it daily since. I love the way it makes my skin feel. I have already noticed my dark spots and pores reduce in size. It has a very light, pleasant scent. I have pretty sensitive skin, and this has not irritated or dried it out. I will definitely purchase again!”

If you want to try a hydrating facial toner, this may become your new holy grail!

See it: Get the Thayer’s Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Thayer’s here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

