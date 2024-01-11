Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We can all agree that Tina Fey is a comedic genius, right? The multi-hyphenate star has been dominating the entertainment industry for over 30 years, and she’s still at the top of her game! I adore her jokes and movies as much as anyone else, but can we take a minute to admire how pretty she is?

Fey looked absolutely radiant at the Mean Girls premiere in New York City this week. And lucky for Us, her makeup artist Gita Bass shared all of the details behind her look. “Tina’s gorgeous dress had a lot of intricate detail so we wanted to keep the makeup clean and fresh by contrast, with glowing, radiant skin as the main feature,” Bass revealed on Instagram.

Here’s a little known fact about makeup: It can only do so much to boost luminosity — an ethereal complexion really comes down to the skin prep. So, to “create the ultimate glow and perfect canvas for makeup,” Bass primed Fey’s skin with Dermalogica products. Keep reading to discover the exact formulas and routine Bass followed for the premiere!

Shop Tina Fey’s go-to Dermalogica products on Amazon!

Tina Fey’s Mean Girls Premiere Look

Step 1: On freshly cleansed skin, Bass sprayed the Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner “an arm’s length away to refresh and hydrate [Fey’s] skin.” This lightly-moisturizing toner helps other skincare products absorb better and protects against environmental stressors like pollution! — just $43!

Step 2: Next, Bass applied a dab of the Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Firm Eye Cream all over Fey’s face to fill in any lines and wrinkles. “This allows for a smoother and more even application of foundation and concealer,” Bass explains. “The smoother the finish, the brighter the glow!” (We love learning new ways to use products!) — just $69!

Step 3: To lift and tone Fey’s features, Bass used what she calls a “truly magical combination.” She paired the new Dermalogica Pro-Collagen Banking Serum with a gua sha tool. “The serum helps to preserve collagen whilst plumping and hydrating skin for a firmer, brighter appearance immediately and over time,” she explains. “While the gua sha massage allows for deeper penetration of the product and helps to promote lymphatic drainage for a more lifted, sculpted look to the face.” — just $89!

Step 4: To finish the prep, Bass smoothed the Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream onto Fey’s skin for a glass-like finish to the skin. “I also added a drop into the foundation for the ultimate dewy glow,” shares Bass — just $125!

New goal for 2024: Look as glowing as Tina Fey. That goal is super attainable thanks to Bass’ tricks and Dermalogica! Be sure to shop the products to get one step closer to the skin of your dreams.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Dermlogica here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

