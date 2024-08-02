Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Taking care of our skin can be difficult to process — from trying new products to cultivating what works, finding nifty ways to care for the largest organ on your body without adding too much work to your day is essential. One way to do it is by incorporating a sleep mask into your lineup. Sydney Sweeney, known for starring in Euphoria, has beautiful skin and an effortlessly chic aesthetic. We found her favorite sleeping mask — and it’s only $36 at Amazon!

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Sweeney said this is her favorite sleep mask because of how the ingredients make her skin feel. “It has these little balls of collagen in it, and my skin is loving it,” Sweeney told the publication. “I wake up looking hydrated, radiant and bouncy.”

This Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask is a great tool to add to your beauty and self-care routine — seriously! It uses a peony and collagen complex that helps to create smoother, bouncy-looking skin for a vitalized, youthful finish. Also, this mask helps to protect the skin’s moisture barrier and it helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles while increasing skin radiancy.

Using this face mask is an easy process — it’s so easy that you could forget that you have it on. First, start with a clean, moisturized face. Then, apply the mask evenly across the face and leave the treatment on overnight. In the morning, you can rinse it off and admire your beauty! It’s that simple.

While reviewing and gushing over this mask, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I love this product. It smells so good and makes my skin so soft. I’m making this a part of my daily routine.” Another reviewer added, “I’ve only been using the sleeping mask for a couple of weeks, but I know it’s a keeper for me. My skin feels better, and I think it also looks better. This stuff feels great, and I love the fact that you just make it the last step in your current evening regime. I highly recommend it!”

So, if you’re looking for a way to get your skin back on track without having to do too much work, this Laneige sleeping mask could do the trick!

See it: Get the Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 2, 2024, but may be subject to change.

