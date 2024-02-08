Calm Irritated Skin Overnight With This Super Chill Face Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, no matter how sensitive your face cleanser, how bland your moisturizer, your skin just refuses to cooperate. This is especially common when it comes to those of us with rosacea and reactive skin. Breakouts, red skin, heat, stinging, and other frustrating conditions are just some of the things we have to deal with, and regular skincare won’t cut it.

Related: 15 Best Face Masks for Skin Care Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! Face masks are one of skin care’s finest creations. They’re what you reach for when you want to relax and unwind from a stressful day while watching Netflix in the bath or whenever you’ve […]

If you find yourself dealing with those skin problems and more, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, or at the very least a place to start. The Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask can help your skin start looking and feeling its best – all after a few overnight treatments. That’s right, you can just put it on, go to sleep, and the mask will take it from there. All you have to do is focus on getting plenty of sleep and it’ll do the rest.

Get the Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

This sleeping mask can soothe stressed skin and help to strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier. It accomplishes his via forest yeast extract and squalane, both of which are important ingredients that help make your skin feel the very best it can. That way, all you really have to do is go about your day as usual and watch your skin transform the next day – no redness, tightness, or frustrating rashes. It can happen!

This mask is the perfect way to unwind after a long day and to recover from retinol or tretinoin use if you’ve been on either as a prescription or using non-prescription strength versions. Or if you suffer from chronically dry or stressed skin. For just $34, you get a large jar that’ll last you a few weeks at a time, which is a bargain for everything it can accomplish.

So if you have skin woes you’re desperate to resolve, it’s time to see what this Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask can do for you. You may be surprised at the results!

Get the Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more Laneige products here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us