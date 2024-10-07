Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Prime Day is one of the best times to revamp your beauty collection and shop the best skincare picks of the season. While the official sale kicks off on October 8, plenty of products are already being marked down. One deal you don’t want to miss is on this widely popular facial filler from RoC that erases wrinkles in as little as one month — it’s 32% off right now!

The RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Facial Filler is a miracle worker for smoothing signs of aging. The formula includes skincare’s most potent duo, retinol and hyaluronic acid, to fill creases and re-plump skin. The brand reports that with consistent use, the filler improves the look of skin “so that even deep wrinkles appear diminished in as little as four weeks.” The facial filler is also non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested, ensuring it’s suitable for all skin types.

Get the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Facial Filler for $21 (originally $30) at Amazon!

Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the wrinkle smoother already this month. “This actually seems to be working!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I’ve been using this for about a month now. I’m 59 and have small wrinkles from side sleeping on my pillow under my eyes and above my cheekbones. I also have frown lines on each side under my mouth. This seems to be making them a lot less noticeable.”

“Actually does what it claims,” added another customer. “I was skeptical about this when I got it, but I have an obnoxious diagonal wrinkle on my forehead that I’m self-conscious about. This has reduced the severity of the wrinkle significantly, and makes me feel a bit better about my appearance. Definitely worth the money I spent.”

“At 53, I was starting to get some seriously saggy, wrinkled skin under my eyes,” one shopper wrote. “After some research, I decided to try the Roc deep wrinkle cream. After just a few weeks, my bags and wrinkles are gone! My skin looks better than it has in years! I didn’t expect results like this.”

This early Prime Day deal won’t last long, especially since shoppers are already stocking up. Hurry up and add the discounted face filler to your cart before it’s too late!

