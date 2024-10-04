Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The mere act of searching for a wrinkle cream can be a rollercoaster of emotions. But we’re here to tell you this: aging skin is beautiful. Shopping for mature skincare products isn’t about “hiding” or “covering up” aging skin, it’s about enhancing it with effective ingredients that protect against harmful UV rays while offering a plump, dewy complexion. Who doesn’t like the sound of that?

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of anti-wrinkle creams out there, but we found a “fountain of youth” treatment that isn’t like the rest. Hundreds of reviewers are obsessed with the Chamonix Genucel XV Anti-Wrinkle Treatment and we see why! For one, this wrinkle cream starts working in minutes — rather than days or weeks — thanks to the superstar lineup of potent natural ingredients.

Get the Chamonix Genucel XV Anti-Wrinkle Treatment for $108 on Genucel!

Chamonix’s Genucel XV anti-wrinkle treatment contains peptides, hyaluronic acid, essential oils, CoQ10, enzymes and vitamins — ingredients that work together to moisturize, defend against free radicals and prevent wrinkle formation. Hyaluronic acid is an anti-aging powerhouse that hydrates the skin at a cellular level while plumping, firming and tightening, both diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and preventing new ones from forming!

CoQ10 is a strong antioxidant that protects against UV rays, environmental toxins and radiation, helping you maintain a smooth and glowy complexion. Another contributor in the ‘smooth and glowy’ department is the Enzyme Activation™ group of vitamins, which removes dead skin cells and allows fresh cells to surface. Essentially, this cream has all your radiance bases covered! An even skin tone, soft skin and a dewy complexion are just a few other benefits that come with this everyday formula.

To incorporate this wrinkle cream in your routine, massage it into your skin after cleansing and you’re good to go! Reviewers of all ages can’t get enough. “I’m 77 years old and I’ve tried testing everything over the counter, no contest,” writes one five-star reviewer. Another reviewer notes her skin “seems to not have aged” since she started using the cream two years ago, recommending it to anyone trying to “stay looking youthful” using natural, non-invasive products and treatments. Count Us in!

With the holidays approaching, we can’t think of a better gift for the skincare-lover. There’s no need to over-complicate your skincare routine thanks to this do-it-all miracle cream. Whether you want to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, or your dry skin is in need of deep hydration (um, whose isn’t in the winter?), this single product will leave you in awe!

