5 Plantar Fasciitis-Friendly Sandals That Are Seriously Stylish

Fact: Foot pain is not fun to deal with. Of course, there are less serious issues than others — but plantar fasciitis, a common cause of heel pain, is incredibly common (and painful). Due to this condition, some of Us need to shop for shoes that help our feet feel more comfortable throughout the day. Arch support and extra cushioning are essential parts of the package!

The only problem? Well, these shoes typically aren’t the most attractive. But we do have some good news: Rockport has a slew of comfortable and stylish sandals that are ideal for the warmer weather that’s coming up! Reviewers claim these shoes are the best of the best when it comes to aching feet, so check out our five current favorite pairs below!

These Gladiator-Style Wedges

Shoppers say they “can’t say enough” of this pair of shoes! The multi-strap design is super supportive, and will keep your feet locked in while you’re walking around.

Get the Rockport Briah Gladiator wedge sandals (originally $110) on sale with free shipping for $70, available from Zappos!

These T-Strap Wedge Sandals

We have one word to describe these shoes: adorable! If you’re looking for a casual heeled sandal for the spring and summer, these wedges are a must-buy. They have a classic, timeless design that you can wear season after season until you totally wear them out. Luckily, Rockport’s sturdy construction ensures that this will be years away!

Get the Rockport Blanca T Strap wedge sandals (originally $110) on sale with free shipping for $70, available from Zappos!

These Perforated Wedges

If you want to give your feet room to breathe in the summer heat, these are the wedges to buy! The perforated design of the suede allows air to flow through, and the shoe provides enough support so you’ll feel confident as you strut your stuff.

Get the Rockport Briah Perf Sling wedge sandals with free shipping for $110, available from Zappos!

These Sling Wedges

We simply love the look of these slingback sandals! The sleek design is excellent for the spring and summer, and they will seriously go with anything — dresses, jeans, shorts, you name it!

Get the Rockport Briah Slot Sling wedge sandals (originally $110) on sale with free shipping for $80, available from Zappos!

These Athletic-Style Strap Sandals

Don’t vibe with heels? These flat sandals are a solid alternative to the wedges Rockport is famous for! The sole of the shoe is expertly curved to fit the arches of your feet perfectly. You’ll have all the support you need!

Get the Rockport Ridge Circle Sling sandals (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $51, available from Zappos!

