Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all love to receive flowers from our nearest and dearest, and they are a no-brainer gift to give any mom in your life on Mother’s Day. Of course, many consider them to be a waste of money — after all, they’re not a permanent addition to your home. After about a week or so, it’s time to throw the flowers away. But here’s the thing: It doesn’t have to be that way!

Preserved flowers can last a year, if not more, and they make for a thoughtful gift that’s bound to impress even the pickiest recipient. One company that’s leading the charge in the preserved petals department is Rosepops. They offer a wide variety of customizable bouquets at different price points, and a unique packaging premise. Once the box arrives, you just pull a ribbon — and pop! The beautiful roses appear (watch an example video here). It’s a statement-making way to show a lot of love. Oh, and allow Us to explain how exactly these bouquets are customizable: First, you pick the hue of your box (there’s even a tie-dye option!), then you select the shade of the roses, the preferred fragrance, the message, the monogram and even a photo that will appear on the top of the arrangement’s lid. It’s the ultimate in personal gifting, and best of all, it may last over a year. Talk about a divine piece of decof!

Right now, you can score 15% off these arrangements with code MOTHER15, plus free shipping for orders over $75 and 30% off your next order. At the moment, this is the best price we could find for similar products! What are you waiting for? Read on for our top picks from Rosepops!

This Grande 18-Rose Bouquet

Looking for something that’s worthy of being a centerpiece at the dinner table? This is the bouquet for you. The rectangular shape is incredibly elegant, and they’ll immediately impress the lucky mom. Plus, how chic is the Mother’s Day-themed pink crocodile box they’re arranged in?

Get the Mom’s Croc POP of the Line bouquet for $251 (originally $295), available from Rosepops!

This Medium-Sized Heart Bouquet

Seriously — how sweet is this floral arrangement? The heart-shaped box is adorable and complements the striking roses. This may have to be our go-to gift for any upcoming occasions!

Get the Mom’s Midi but Mighty bouquet for $102 (originally $120), available from Rosepops!

This Sleek Rectangular Bouquet

This is a chic arrangement to purchase if you think space might be an issue. Because of its thin design, you can place this box in a variety of spaces — and the flowers won’t take up too much room!

Get the Mom’s Crocodile Keeper by the Dozen bouquet for $149 (originally $175), available from Rosepops!

This Cute Square Bouquet

This is such a fabulous flower box to purchase as an accent piece for a bedside table or vanity! It’s also a strong option if you’re shopping on a budget — since they last at least a year, they’ll be worth every penny!

Get the Mom’s Fourget Me Not bouquet for $59 (originally $70), available from Rosepops!

This Heart-Shaped Mini Bouquet

Similar to the option above, this is another excellent budget-friendly option if you’re looking to purchase flowers on Mother’s Day without breaking into three digit price tags! You can change up the color of the flowers to fit your mom’s personality, which is such a sweet treat!

Get The Three’s a Charm bouquet for $76 (originally $90), available from Rosepops!

