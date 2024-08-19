This ‘Perfect’ Summer Pant With a Low-Rise Fit Is 45% Off Today

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although fall is on the horizon, summer is showing no signs of slowing down. If you’re still hitting the beach and soaking up the last days of the season, there’s still plenty of time to shop for a pair of the most “perfect” summer pants. Amazon shoppers recommend the Roxy Oceanside Pant for their lightweight and breezy feel — on sale now for 45% off, making them just $24 (originally $44) at Amazon!

The Oceanside Pant is lightweight and airy, making it perfect for summer. Made from mostly linen, the polyester helps the bottoms have a relaxed silhouette. They also feature a flared leg, elastic waistband, and drawcord that you can adjust to customize your fit. The breathability of the pants makes them comfortable to wear all day whether you’re at the beach or out running errands.

Get the Roxy Oceanside Pant for $24 (originally $44) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Style the pants with a straw bag, sandals and a striped top. Shoppers report styling them with a hoodie and long-sleeve tops when the weather gets chilly. But the top way to style these bottoms is as a cover-up with your favorite swimsuit!

Over 300 Amazon shoppers have purchased the pants this past month, and they’ve earned over 4,900 ratings from reviewers.

One called them the “perfect summer pant.” They also added: “These pants are lightweight without feeling flimsy or cheap. They wash wonderfully. The navy is a little deeper than the picture, but that is not a bad thing. I am 5’6′, and the length is exactly right. I love the low waist that doesn’t leave the crotch of my pants almost at my knees.”

“I have a short torso and these pants fit me perfectly,” another shopper said. “They do stretch a bit after wearing them, which made the fit even better for me. They are cool, very comfortable, and look nice. I plan to buy a few more colors.”

“I was shocked at how much I love these, especially for the price,” a final five-star reviewer explained. “Beware — low rise. These are not today’s mid or high-rise pants. I’m 40, and these are exactly like I used to wear in high school when I had slightly less going on in the hip area. But I made sure to get the right size to make sure they are loose.”

Head to Amazon now and score the pants while they’re over 40% off!

