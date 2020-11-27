Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

This holiday season, we’re going a little high-end. A little luxe. A little designer this, a little designer that. Why wouldn’t we? Saks Fifth Avenue’s Thanksgiving/Black Friday sale is offering up to 75% off some of the very top brands out there, plus a $75 gift card on select purchases over $150. We’d be straight-up silly to miss out!

Whether you’re looking for some home and beauty products or a wardrobe that truly wows, this sale is definitely the spot to shop. The only catch? It’s not going to last. You only have through November 29, 2020 to nab these deals, so let’s get to them! Here are our absolute favorites:

This Rosy Diptyque Candle

A Diptyque candle is already the ultimate in home decor, but it’s a whole new level of perfection once you start to burn it. This Baies scent is one of the most beloved from the brand, said to smell like “a rose garden by the water’s edge.” Reviewers say they highly recommend it as a gift, and we agree — even if that gift is for yourself.

Get the Diptyque Baies Candle (originally $68) for just $58 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

This Anti-Aging La Mer Cream

This famous La Mer moisturizing cream is truly iconic in the beauty world, and you’re likely to spot it on pretty much any A-lister’s skincare shelf. Its Miracle Broth-infused formula is a favorite for hydrated, supple skin and for visibly softening wrinkles!

Get the La Mer Moisturizing Cream (originally starting at $95) now starting at just $81 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

This Leather Tory Burch Crossbody

This is a Saks-exclusive, so make sure you don’t miss out! The New Ivory version of this Tory Burch bag is over $150 off, and we love how the gold-tone chain strap can either be left long or doubled up for shoulder wear. And that chevron quilting? Breathtaking!

Get the Tory Burch Kira Chevron Leather Shoulder Bag (originally $528) for just $370 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time! Use code BFGC20SF to earn a $75 gift card only on Black Friday!

These Timeless Prada Sunglasses

It doesn’t get much classier than Prada. These oval, Italian-made sunglasses are both classic and trendy, and that slight cat-eye effect truly solidifies this pair as one that will flatter any face shape. Plus, who wouldn’t love that tortoise finish?

Get the Prada 53MM Oval Sunglasses (originally $272) for just $190 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time! Use code BFGC20SF to earn a $75 gift card only on Black Friday!

This Tiffany Fragrance Set

There’s no better feeling than opening a gift and seeing that signature Tiffany green. This gift set is just perfect for the holidays, featuring both large and small bottles of the floral, woody Tiffany & Love Eau de Parfum For Her, plus one tube of Tiffany & Love Body Lotion. Exquisite!

Get the Tiffany & Co. 3-Piece Tiffany & Love For Her Prestige Gift Set (originally $149) for just $127 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

This Cashmere Burberry Scarf

This Burberry scarf is so easy to wear. Just snap it closed around your neck and let the cozy cashmere warm you up! You get the infinity look without the trouble. Plus, it’s Burberry, so you know it has that vintage house check!

Get the Burberry Vintage Check Cashmere Scarf for $240 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Use code BFGC20SF to earn a $75 gift card only on Black Friday!

This Velvet Lele Sadoughi Headband

Lele Sadoughi headbands truly took over the fashion world over the past year, and this velvet one proves why. The twisted top knot is too cute, and we specifically love this neutral shade because you can add it on to pretty much any outfit and really make it stand out!

Get the Lele Sadoughi Velvet Knotted Headband (originally $49) for just $34 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

These Pretty Frye Sandals

The laser-cut design and scalloped trim at both the ankle and toe strap are just brilliant on these Frye sandals — they have an elegant lace look to them. Also brilliant are the zipper at the heel, the stacked heel and the mix of suede and smooth leather!

Get the Frye Brielle Ankle-Cuff Laser Cut Suede Sandals (originally $258) for just $77 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

This Gentle Pai Cleansing Oil

If Pai’s rosehip skincare products look familiar to you, that’s probably because you’ve seen Kourtney Kardashian using them. This cleansing oil is an excellent choice for washing away makeup, SPF and dirt from sensitive skin while nourishing it. Massage over dry skin, add a few drops of water to emulsify and then rinse!

Get the Pai Skincare Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil (originally $56) for just $42 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

This 2-Piece slip Set

If you really want to experience what beauty sleep is all about, then you need a slip pillowcase in your life. Made of 100% silk, it’s a secret weapon among celebrities, claiming to help keep both skin and hair happy and smooth. This set comes with a silk sleep mask too!

Get the slip Beauty Sleep 2-Piece Silk Gift Set (originally $122) for just $104 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

These Notched Alexander Wang Boots

These AW sock boots have that sleek, fitted leather design we’ve all come to obsess over lately, but the true star feature is the 3 ¼-inch block heel, featuring an angular notch with rose gold metal hardware. Fashion of the future is officially here, and it’s over $200 off!

Get the Alexander Wang Anna Rose Gold & Stretch-Leather Sock Boots (originally $695) for just $487 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time! Use code BFGC20SF to earn a $75 gift card only on Black Friday!

Looking for more? Shop all other deals from the Saks Fifth Avenue Thanksgiving Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!