These Sam Edelman Sandals Have the Most Glam Touch of Croc Print

Animal prints have taken over! While once associated with over-the-top outfits, they are now at the forefront of trendy fashion. The key, however, is to rock them in the right way. Overdoing a leopard or cheetah pattern could land you on a worst dressed list — but with the right design and styling, your look will be major. The easiest way to stray from faux-pas territory is to select a single accessory and avoid going for a head-to-toe mammal moment.

With that in mind, we spotted a pair of shoes that we truly can’t stop thinking about. These sandals effortlessly embody exactly what a modern take on animal print should look like. But it doesn’t stop there — these beauties have so much to offer, making them our dream spring and summer shoes!

There’s no denying that Sam Edelman can make some fabulous footwear — which is why we’re swooning over their Isle sandals. Our favorite detail is undoubtedly the modest heel. It’s made from leather that’s been embossed with a chic crocodile print, which is the ultimate upgrade that the shoe needs. The black pair has a more subtle feel, while the powder blue option allows this print to truly shine. This is the type of attention to detail that we can’t get enough of!

Another element of these shoes that’s seriously on trend are the straps. Allow Us to explain: There is a single thin strap that goes over the top of the toe, and an additional toe strap right in front of it. That extra strap truly sends this shoe over the edge in terms of feeling current and completely fresh. It’s giving us high-end vibes — we can totally imagine Rihanna in a similar shoe traipsing around Paris Fashion Week.

If you’re still not ready to take the plunge into the world of animal print, these sandals also come in different colors and styles that may better fit your tastes. We are particularly fond of the lime green pair, which nails another spring trend — bold neons! That pair also offers a tiny touch of snakeskin print on the sole, which is beyond glamorous. To say we’re obsessed is definitely an understatement when it comes to these sandals!

